We’ve Not Received Ministerial List – Senate

The Senate yesterday said it has not received any ministerial list from the executive adding that the list is expected next week.

Senate Committee chairman on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo, Adeyeye said even though they are anxious to work on the ministerial nominee list, the executive is the only arm of government mandated by the constitution to make such appointments.

Adeyeye spoke to journalists after plenary, 24 hours after the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan promised that the red chamber would soon receive Ministerial nominees list from the executive.

Fielding questions from journalists on the proceedings of the senate, Adeyeye said Nigerians should not be worried about the awaited ministerial nominee list.

“We cannot keep the list, if the list is transmitted to the President of the Senate, it will be read immediately. We are too eager like I have told you, we want to hit the ground running.

“This is an activity that is not within our control and there is nothing we can do about it. Like I said here two or three days ago, this matter is not within the control of the Senate. We cannot generate the list on our own, the constitution does not permit us to do that,” he added.

“The constitution has assigned responsibility to various arms of government, and it is the prerogative of the executive to nominate ministers which will then be confirmed by the Senate,” Adeyeye noted.