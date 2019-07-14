WORLD
26 Dead As Gunmen Storm Somali Hotel
At least 26 people, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a hotel in southern Somalia.
A suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building.
Journalist Hodan Nalayeh, 43, and her husband Farid were among the dead.
Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed the attack, the worst to hit Kismayo since they were forced out in 2012.
A local politician, three Kenyans, three Tanzanians, two Americans and one Briton were also killed, authorities say.
Regional politicians and clan elders were inside the hotel discussing a forthcoming regional election when the attack began.
Witnesses said they heard a huge blast before several heavily armed men forced their way in.
“There is chaos inside, I saw several dead bodies carried from the scene and people are fleeing from the nearby buildings,” one witness, Hussein Muktar, said during the attack.
It took 12 hours for authorities to regain control over the hotel.
Regional President Ahmed Mohamed put the death toll at 26 with more than 50 people wounded. Three attackers died in the raid while one was captured.
Hodan Nalayeh founded the media platform Integration TV to tell stories about life in Somalia and in the Somali diaspora.
Recent episodes had focused on Somalia’s female entrepreneurs and things to do in the city of Las Anod.
She moved to Canada with her family when she was six years old and went on to become a figurehead of the Somali community there. But the mother of two had recently returned to Somalia.
W/Africa: Leaders Push For Single Currency, ECO
West African leaders in Ivory Coast have agreed to roll out a single shared currency. As many as 15 countries...
