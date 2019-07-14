Africa’s Free Trade: Pros And Cons

With Nigeria, the Africa’s largest economy, signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTFA) agreement, a deal expected to improve intra-African trade, enhance economic growth and sustainable development. In this report, OLUSHOLA BELLO, BUKOLA IDOWU AND YUSUF BABALOLA examine the potential benefits and likely implication of the agreement.

In 2012, the African Heads of State and Governments resolved to establish AfCFTA treaty to create a single continental market for goods and services in member nations of the African Union, with free movement of business persons and investments using a single currency.

Consultations and negotiations for establishing the treaty commenced in June 2015 during the 26th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly Heads of State and Government in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The year 2017 was adopted as the deadline the treaty would become operational. But, consensus was not reached among many member nations who requested for more time to continue consultations on the potential impacts on their economies.

The scope of the treaty covered agreements on trade in goods, services, investment, and rules and procedures on dispute settlement, including a range of provisions to facilitate trade, reduce transaction costs, provide exceptions, flexibilities and safeguards for vulnerable groups and countries in challenging circumstances.

But, after several years, the draft agreement was finally signed on March 21, 2018 during the 18th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Governments in Kigali, Rwanda.

The agreement will be the largest trade agreement in history since the creation of the World Trade Organization and one of the flagship projects of the AU Agenda 2063, aimed at creating a single continental market for goods and services, with free movement of business people and investment.

The AfCTA agreement is an umbrella instrument for the trade negotiations between the 55 African Union (AU) member states. It is divided into two phases (Phase I and II). Each phase requires their own instrument of ratification by AU member states.

On March 21, 2018, following 10 negotiating rounds, 44 of 55 AU member states signed the agreement establishing the Phase I of AfCFTA. Notably, 54 AU states have signed the agreement (Phase I) while 27 states have ratified it. Eritrea is the only states still on the side-line.

This development means that the Phase I of AfCFTA (which captures the protocol for trade in goods, services and dispute resolution) is now a binding legal instrument in those countries that have ratified the agreement.

The decision for Nigeria to sign the agreement was after rounds of consultations. Although the decision might appear belated, it was largely expected, as major stakeholders within the country had favored the deal with some few concerns.

In taking this decision, it will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari constituted a committee comprising the Ministers of Finance, Budget, Labour, Foreign Affairs, Science and Technology as well as Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigerian Customs Service and the Nigerian Immigration Service to review the content of the AfCFTA to enable Nigeria understand fully the economic and security implications of the agreement.

Also, the government had embarked on extensive consultations with stakeholders, culminating in the submission of the report by a presidential committee to assess the impact and readiness of Nigeria to join the AfCFTA as this propels the President into signing the agreement on July 7, 2019 at the African Union (AU) Summit in Niamey, capital of Niger Republic, joining 53 other countries.

During the summit, AU member states launched the ‘operational phase’ of a landmark free trade accord creating what leaders hope will be the world’s largest free trade area.

While there are still key issues to be ironed out, such as setting common criteria to determine rules of origin for traded products as well as all Phase II issues, (which are still outstanding), this agreement creates an avenue to boost infrastructural development and economic activities within the continent via increase trades, in the face of increasing protectionism in the rest of the world.

Africa has a total population of about 1.2 billion people, with a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of a little over $2 trillion. The need for intra-African trade cannot be over emphasized especially given the unfavourable trade with Europe, China and America.

But only those nations that are manufacturing can benefit from trade in goods. Most African countries are not manufacturing; they export mainly raw materials, only South Africa has 25 percent manufacturing value-added. Nigeria’s manufacturing value- added has sharply fallen to less than five percent, from about 20 percent in the 1980s.

Potential Benefits

Stakeholders said that for Nigeria to gain more from signing intra-Africa free trade pact. Enumerating the benefits of the AfCFTA to Africa and to Nigeria in particular, president of African Export-Import Bank, Professor Benedict Oramah, at the 2019 edition of the annual Bullion Lecture organised by the Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria), said the Treaty would create the environment for the continent to chart a new development path and eliminate the causes of weakness while upholding the areas of strength among the 55 countries of the continent.

He also said the initiative would create the required economic integration that would promote sub-regional and continental supply chains such as the automotive industry, as “the AfCFTA offers opportunity for African countries to begin to create and nurture infant industries”.

He added that “the AfCFTA creates opportunities for African economies, including Nigeria, to take over from China as the World’s manufacturing hub. China exports 45 billion US dollars of light manufacturers into Africa. Nigeria and other African countries can expect to fill that void if they take advantage of the tariff and non-tariff reductions in the AfCFTA.”

The Afreximbank chief said that Nigeria stands a great chance of enlarging its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows through the AfCFTA given its position as the largest economy and the most populous in Africa.

He said a survey conducted by AFRIEXIMBANK showed that 69 per cent of Nigerian businesses believed that AfCFTA would be advantageous to the country in three main areas namely creating a better business environment, promotion of local businesses and business growth and expansion.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah said that the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has huge potential to move Africa to dizzy heights of development on the platform of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Enelamah said both the AfCFTA and Agenda 2063 provide the legal and policy framework for addressing the challenges before the African Union and seizing its opportunities.

Speaking at the two-day Africa Trade Forum under the theme; AfCFTA Ratification and Implementation: A game changer for African Economies, recently, he said that “Our countries, individually, and our African Union, collectively, are confronted with a complex of problems that are compounding.

“These include demographic pressures; a population growth rate that has out-stripped GDP growth rates; unemployment; food insecurity; and, the justified impatience of a youthful African population, demanding for a better life.”

The Minister said there was progress in Africa but, we need to move much faster, more purposefully, with improved coordination and greater discipline to harvest the abundance of opportunities’.

He said the pace of change and transformation in the global economy, beyond Africa, had accelerated and Africa could not afford to standstill or proceed at a slow pace.

Enelamah noted, “Agenda 2063, that our leaders agreed in the AU in 2015, and the March 2018 Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area, both provide the legal and policy framework, for addressing the challenges before the African Union and seizing its opportunities. But, speed is now of the essence. This time, it must be different.”

He explained that “The idea of an African Common Market, which we now refer as the African Continental Free Trade Area, has been around from the 1960s. Nigeria championed the concept and the architecture of the African Common Market from the 1960s.

“What is different this time is that we have to ensure that we walk the talk. Collectively, and individually, we must have a plan to implement the AfCFTA, any agreement that we sign. Africa has to take itself seriously, so as to be taken seriously by others.”

According to Analyst at FXTM, Lukman Otunuga, the agreement has the potential to increase trade between African countries. “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deal could become the world’s largest. This is certainly an encouraging development for Nigeria, as increased trade between partners across the continent is supportive of growth potential.”

Bank Backs AfCFTA With $1b

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) said it will provide $1 billion grant to African countries to support the implementation of the Agreement for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

This was disclosed in a statement by Afreximbank’s spokesman, Mr. Obi Emekekwue, at the 12th Extraordinary Summit of African Union (AU).

Oramah, told the Heads of States, that the facility was to enable countries adjust to sudden significant tariff revenue losses as a result of the implementation of the agreement.

Relevant Implications

Also, president of African Export-Import Bank, Professor Benedict Orama however identified a number of constraints that Nigeria must overcome in order to reap the benefits that the AfCFTA offers. These include creating conducive macroeconomic policies that support increased regional trade.

“Strategic steps should be taken to introduce policies that encourage FDI flows to sectors that have the highest potential for foreign trade, namely light manufacturing and agriculture,” he said.

According to him, the challenge of lack of appropriate financing should be addressed through specific monetary and trade policies that target the potentials of each country towards maximizing the competitive advantage inherent in each economy.

Analysts at United Capital noted that “In our view, the inability and lack of commitment to transform from a primary/commodity-based economy to secondary/manufacturing economy is a major reason for the disparity between Africa and the rest of the world.

The region exports raw materials to the developed market and imports mostly manufactured goods, thus creating a consumption economy that depends on the west. To boost cross-selling within Africa, the region must build capacities to transform primary resources to secondary, overcome intra-continental transport barriers to trade and then leverage the AfCFTA to drive trade and regional economic development.”

Stakeholders’ View On The Signing

The Organised Private Sector (OPS) had asked the federal government to speedily address issues that could make the Africa Free Continental Trade Agreement (AFCTA) agreement a risk for local industries in Nigeria, so that Nigeria can fully tap the benefits of the signing of the agreement.

The director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf commended Buhari for following the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on the Assessment of AfCFTA.

According to Yusuf, Nigeria’s access to African countries, whose population is estimated at 1.2 billion and a $2 trillion economy, offers tremendous opportunities for our firms. Not signing before now gave us the opportunity to put our views on the table to shape the structure of the agreement. We, therefore, welcome the decision of the federal government to the agreement.

Yusuf stated that “We maintain that while this would improve trade among African countries and provide opportunity for Nigeria to export to other African countries, appropriate safeguard measures should be put in place to protect vulnerable sectors of the economy.

“It is also critical to ensure that there is effective enforcement of the Rules of Origin. Meanwhile, we are of the opinion that, in the long run, we should focus more on building an economy that is competitive rather than having a disproportionate focus on protectionist approach to industrialisation.

“We need to fix infrastructures to bring down operating and production costs in the economy. Our policies and institutions must also be in consonance with the quest for a competitive economy.”

Also, the president, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Mansur Ahmed said MAN was happy that the agreement had been signed after exhaustive consultations and analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of the agreement, saying that “Initially, we (manufacturers) were not fully prepared, but right now, we are more than ready to benefit and exploit the framework of the agreement.”

Director-general of MAN, Mr. Segun Kadiri warned that like all agreements, the AfCTA has opportunities and risks. According to Mr. Kadiri, the agreement gives a lot of opportunities to access the N1.2 billion African population market, $2.5 trillion African economy, and more than 50 other countries to trade with under a liberalised tariff.

“So it should normally offer manufacturers in Nigeria enormous opportunities. However, there are also downsides. The agreement will also expose us to influx of goods from other African countries, which will be competing with goods produced by our local industries. It will also have impact on the revenue of government that would have been otherwise derived from Duty.

“It also imposes a requirement for us to redress our supply side constrain in order for us to be able to compete with products from other parts of Africa. This means that we need to be mindful of the infrastructure challenge which we need to redress in other for our products to be competitive.

“It also means that Nigeria needs to put in place structures that will facilitate increased capacity utilisation that will bring down drastically the cost of manufacturing. It also means that Nigeria needs to work more on the State of her borders so that the country is not subjected to influx of products through maybe smuggling.

“Nigeria also has to ensure that the Rules of Origin are obeyed such that there is no trans-shipment and there is no under-declaration of value addition and local content.

“There are quite a number of things that our government has to do to ensure that the nation enjoys the benefit of the AfCTA agreement and mitigate the risks associated with it.

“There is no way that we will take away the fact that our environment is a high-cost one due inadequate power supply. Apart from the fact that power supply is not adequate, it is also expensive. In a manufacturing process, cost of power supply is anywhere between 25 percent to 40 percent. However, this is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

“So it is important that government speedily redress the constraints that makes the AfCTA agreement a risk to us so that the country can benefit wholly from its domestication.”

Director-general, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Ayoola Olukanni, said signing of AfCFTA was a good development, saying that it was a reflection of Buhari’s fulfillment of carrying all along before signing the agreement.

Olukanni said the AfCFTA framework required that operational modalities of the Rules of Origin, Tariff Schedules, Tariff Concessions, Services, and Investment Rules, among others were strictly followed by the relevant agencies.

“As Africa gears up for the implementation of this landmark agreement, a few issues deserve our attention. The AfCFTA is designed for the economic integration of Africa along the lines of what is evident within the European Union (EU), the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The reality is that AfCFTA is finally here, and the recent stakeholders’ meeting organized by the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) in Addis-Ababa is a clear indication that we are on the margins of history on the emergence of Africa as a single and unified market. However, only those who prepare for it will harness the full potentials,” he said.

Olukanni added that before the agreement, most Nigeria’s companies, including banks, operated in 18 African countries, while Nigeria practically dominated the entertainment and creative sector of the continent.

“Nigeria airline operators, in spite of the tough terrain of the domestic Aviation sector, provide services across the west and other parts of Africa. Now is the time for other sectors to harness the potential of the agreement,” he said.

On his part, co-founder & CEO of Kobo360, Obi Ozor, said as AfCFTA comes into effect, “It is a landmark moment on what we hope is a long and fruitful journey of making it easier for Africans to trade and work together.

Now that the legislative roadblocks are starting to be removed, businesses, both large and small, from across the continent, can boldly explore new collaboration and growth opportunities that would previously have been difficult or impossible.

“With AfCFTA facilitating the movement of goods across Africa, from agricultural produce and medical supplies to manufactured goods, it will lead to healthy competition among key players and increase innovation across the continent.

“As we explore the new opportunities, technology will play a big part in finding solutions to many of the other challenges that prevent goods from moving freely and efficiently.

“From the safety of goods to the ability for them to be delivered on time, a combination of emerging and established technologies can provide the needed visibility and transparency that will put businesses’ minds at rest.

“We are certain that this will stimulate economies across the continent, as well as lead to a rise in job opportunities for the haulage sector.”

He stated further, “The expansion of trade across Africa also presents new employment opportunities as more drivers will be needed to transport goods across the continent. It also means new revenue streams for existing drivers.

“The effects will be felt from corporate boardrooms right down to the workers. As demand grows for intra-African trade, we foresee many more opportunities for drivers to earn better wages, have a more structured job support system, encompassing the likes of improved access to healthcare and financing, which will help them secure their financial futures.”

In its Nigerian Economic and Financial Market Outlook for H2:2019 report, Afrinvest Limited stated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, a plan to boost intra-Africa trade by removing tariff barriers, came into force on 30th May 2019.

“This was after it was ratified by 22 countries out of the 52 countries that signed the agreement. Out of the three outstanding countries, Nigeria, Benin and Eritrea, Nigeria finally agreed to join on July 2, 2019.

“We believe Benin would also sign the agreement due to its large trade with Nigeria. What this means is that the trade bloc offers a potential market of over 1.2 billion people and a GDP size of $3 trillion. By signing the trade agreement, we expect Nigeria to sustain its trade within Africa,” it stated.

It also noted that there is still a lot of work to be done around the standards and processes of the agreement, saying that the full implementation of the agreement would extend into the medium-term.

According to the report, upon implementation, the AfCFTA would lead to the removal of tariffs on 90 per cent of goods produced by 2020 while 10 per cent of traded goods is expected to be phased in later.

“Similarly, it will ease non-tariff barriers to trade on the continent and provide economies of scale as firms try to sell to the bigger African market, leading to increased efficiency.

“We are aware that labour and manufacturing unions in Nigeria have concerns about the agreement because of weak domestic competitiveness, which could lead to loss of jobs and income due to cheaper imports.”

It added that although there is merit to these concerns, trade creates long-run benefits that outweigh short-term pains, saying “However, as government intensifies efforts to improve the business environment, competitiveness would improve.”

While the economic benefit of the deal is clear for Nigeria, infrastructural challenges is expected to pose a threat to the materialization of these benefits.

Stakeholders believed plans towards constructing an efficient transportation system and power generations need to be acted upon, to serve as automatic solutions to the ease of doing business challenges and a reduction in operating costs, which can drive up real sector growth.

In all, efficiency is key for Nigeria to produce value added goods that can compete regionally with other African players.