Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict

Published

3 days ago

on

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara State chapter, says it is challenging the Supreme Court judgment over party’s primaries at tribunal.

The former governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, disclosed this at the weekend, while meeting with party supporters at his country home, Talata-Mafara.

Yari said that, the resolution of the APC is to challenge the Supreme Court judgement and INEC declaration as a law-abiding party.

“We shall continue to follow legal means, to seek for redress in the court”, he added.

According to him, the trial will soon commence sitting on the matter, we are hopeful, the outcome of the tribunal would be favourable to the party.

“As law abiding citizens, we shall continue to struggle for our rights”, he added.

Yari urged APC members to remain calm and always work for the interest of the party, saying that the APC is working to ensure that its members in the state benefit from various federal government programmes and projects.

Earlier, the state party chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman, said the meeting was part of the activities of the party to remain focused on its programmes.

“We plan to be holding meetings with the party leader, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, from time to time in order to encourage and show solidarity and support to him.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
NEWS12 mins ago

Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
NEWS23 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS40 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS44 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS54 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: