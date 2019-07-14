SPORTS
Atletico Will Take Griezmann Grievance To FIFA
Atletico Madrid will challenge the amount Barcelona paid to acquite Antoine Griezmann’s transfer, Spanish media reported on Saturday.
Sports daily AS said Atletico will go to Fifa, the governing body of world football, to argue that Barcelona owe more than the 120 million euros ($135 million) release clause deposited by a lawyer for the player on Friday.
AS wrote that Atletico wants to have both Barcelona and Griezmann punished.
Contacted by AFP on Saturday, the club refused to comment.
Atletico complained that Barcelona and Griezmann negotiated the deal before the buy-out price dropped from 200 million euros at the start of July.
“Atletico Madrid believes that the termination of the contract took place before the end of last season,” the club said in a statement on Friday, adding that Griezmann had made that clear in his actions and words.
Atletico said in a statement that Griezmann had gone to the headquarters of Spanish Football League to “unilaterally” break his contract after Barca met the release clause, and added they had already “begun appropriate procedures” to defend their “rights and legitimate interests.”
MOST READ
Youngest African Presidents
Ethiopian Prime Minister , Abiy Ahmed Abiy Ahmed Ali is currently 42 years old. Born on August 15, 1976 in...
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
Afolabi Imoukhuede, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice...
When Osoba’s Birthday Bash Revived Issues Of National Discourse
Like a cat with many lives, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a veteran Journalist and politician who survived at least five assassination...
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee
The polity was jolted when the Kaduna State House of Assembly rejected a nominee for commissioner position presented by Governor...
As Zamfara ALGON Bare Fangs Over Council Funds
UMAR MOHAMMED writes on the intrigues surrounding the disbursement of local government funds in Zamfara State The idea of local...
NASS: Can PDP Arrest Simmering Tussle Within Its Fold?
Two committees were setup to arrest a budding crisis of confidence between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s members...
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
As the contest for All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket hots up, OSA OKHOMINA examines the game plan and campaign...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS7 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
NEWS17 hours ago
PMB Urged To Consider Akpabio For Minister
-
WORLD20 hours ago
U.S. Govt Slams Facebook $5bn Fine Over Privacy Violations
-
NEWS21 hours ago
NIS Issues 22,650 Passports In Edo In 6 Months
-
INTERVIEWS20 hours ago
Chromosomal Abnormality: Every Pregnant Woman Needs NIFTY Pre-natal Testing – Dr Ajayi
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Healthcare: NMA Urges Edo Govt Intervention To Improve Services
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Gunmen Kill Senator Abbo’s Uncle, Kidnap Step Mother
-
POLITICS9 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu