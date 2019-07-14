NEWS
Bagudu Sympathises With Flood Victims, Pledges Assistance
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sympathised with victims of the Shiko village in Dadi local government area over the destruction of the houses by the recent flood which ravaged their communities.
The governor, while sympathising with the victims, pledged the state ’s assistance and pledged to immediately commence repairs of all damaged structures at the Junior Secondary School, Shiko, Primary Health Care Centre and other infrastructures which had their rooftops blown off by the wind.
He advised the community to actively participate in the supervision of projects being executed in their areas towards ensuring quality jobs by contractors as well as embarking on self-help projects for their benefits.
The governor then interacted with primary school pupils in the area and asked them if they were given breakfast and was told that the contractor had not provided them with meals, which did not go down well with the governor.
Bagudu rebuked the officials of Ministry of Education for lack of supervision on the school feeding program and warned all contractors to ensure regular supply of meals or have their contracts revoked.
He commended traditional rulers in the area for their support, ‘‘we have enjoyed tremendous support from traditional leaders, which resulted in the achievements recorded by my government”, he said.
Earlier, the school principal, Malam Abubakar Mohammed Fingilla, told the governor that the school was in need of more land for expansion and appealed for deployment of more teachers as well as construction of a football pitch.
