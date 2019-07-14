Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Bagudu Sympathises With Flood Victims, Pledges Assistance

Published

3 days ago

on

Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has sympathised  with victims of the Shiko village in Dadi local government area over the destruction of the houses by the recent flood which ravaged their communities.

The governor, while sympathising with the victims, pledged the state ’s assistance and pledged to immediately commence repairs of all damaged structures at the Junior Secondary School, Shiko, Primary Health Care Centre and  other infrastructures which had their rooftops blown off by the wind.

He advised the community to actively participate in the supervision of projects being executed in their areas towards ensuring quality jobs by contractors as well as embarking on self-help projects for their benefits.

The governor then interacted with primary school pupils in the area and asked them if they were given breakfast and was told that the contractor had not provided them with meals, which did not go down well with the governor.

Bagudu rebuked the officials of Ministry of Education for lack of supervision on the school feeding program and warned all contractors to ensure regular supply of meals or have their contracts revoked.

He commended traditional rulers in the area for their support, ‘‘we have enjoyed tremendous support from traditional leaders, which resulted in the achievements recorded by my government”, he said.

Earlier, the school principal, Malam Abubakar Mohammed Fingilla, told the governor that the school was in need of more land for expansion and appealed for deployment of more teachers as well as construction of a football pitch.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
NEWS10 mins ago

Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
NEWS22 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS38 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS42 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS52 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: