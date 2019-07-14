Connect with us
BBNaija: Omashola, Seyi Receive Coins From Evicted Housemates

Published

11 hours ago

on

Evicted housemates, Isilomo and Avala finally distributed 80 coins each from the show among the remaining housemates.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bet9ja coins were Biggie’s currency that could be exchanged for several favours as the show progresses.

While Avala gave her remaining coins to Seyi, Isilomo helped Omashola out with hers. Both Omashola and Seyi were surprised and appreciative of the gesture.

NAN recalls that Avala and Isilomo were evicted as the housemates with the least amount of coins despite playing an arena game in an attempt to stack more.

Meanwhile at the house, the remaining 19 housemates lost their wager and had to give up their coins to save one another.

After putting up a wonderful performance both at the robot Task and the Bet9ja Arena Games on Saturday, the housemates were required to contribute 2, 500 coins among themselves.

After all the back and forth, Nelson, the Head of House, gathered everyone in the lounge to discuss their options.

Each Housemate had to contribute whatever he or she had, since the Task concerns every single one of them.

Jeff appeared exemplary by contributing a staggering 400 Bet9ja Coins while Tacha gave 100 and Omashola gave his last 20 coins.

NAN reports that both housemates and fans are eager to find out Biggie’s plans with the coins as eviction holds on Sunday. (NAN)

