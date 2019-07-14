NEWS
Climate Change: Plant A Tree To Celebrate Memorable Events – Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday urged residents to plant trees to celebrate memorarable events to ensure safer, greener environments and to save the planet from further destruction.
Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made the call at the 2019 Tree Planting campaign, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Environment in Iganmu, Lagos.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s exercise, with the theme ‘Clean and Green is our Perfect Dream’, takes place simultaneously in 57 locations across the state.
The Lagos governor said that the State aimed to meet the target of 10 million trees by the year 2020.
“We cannot keep on ignoring climate change which is the most significant material risk to our future. It is also the world’s most devastating threat to human survival.
“As we increase efforts to rid the state of waste, all hands must be on deck to improve the environment by adorning it with flowers, shrubs, plants and trees.
“To this end, let our voices resonate across the state that as we mark our birthdays, dedicate our children or celebrate our children’s graduation, let’s plant a tree.
“Whatever memorable event, let’s endeavour to mark it with planting trees. It is the future of our children and this act of benevolence to nature can save our planet from further destruction,’’ he said.
Sanwo-Olu also announced the re-launch of the ‘One House, One Tree’ campaign across the state to ensure that every house in the state possessed at least one tree.
According to him, this will go a long way to intensify the state government’s greening project.
In his address, Mr Abiodun Bamigboye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, said that trees were important to the ecosystem as they control the climate by moderating effects of the sun, rain and wind.
He urged residents and industrialists in the state to ensure a certain percentage of their properties were preserved for greening.
“When we make it clean, let us also make it green; that way, we have made the environment safer and healthier for the generality of our people.
“This is our perfect dream for a prosperous Lagos,’’ Bamigboye said.
NAN also reports that the Lagos State Government, in 2008, declared July 14 every year as Tree Planting day. (NAN)
MOST READ
Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements
The retrenched staff of Ecobank have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements. Their...
PMB, Addo, Barrow For African Integrity Magazine Int’l Conference In Accra
President Muhammadu Buhari, his Ghana and Gambia counterparts President Nana Akufo Addo and President Adama Barrow respectively have been pencilled...
Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and...
Oyedepo Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Food Crisis
The founder and presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Chancellor, Landmark University, Dr. David Oyedepo, has raised the alarm...
Former Bangladesh President, Ershad, Dies At 89
Former Bangladesh President and military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad has died aged 89 following age-related health complications, an aide said....
26 Dead As Gunmen Storm Somali Hotel
At least 26 people, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a hotel...
W/Africa: Leaders Push For Single Currency, ECO
West African leaders in Ivory Coast have agreed to roll out a single shared currency. As many as 15 countries...
MOST POPULAR
-
LABOUR MATTERS19 hours ago
Plans To Recruit N-Power Graduates As Police Men Commendable – Imoukhuede
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
The Battle For APC Ticket In Bayelsa
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
I Support Ruga Settlement, Says Orji Kalu
-
AFRICA18 hours ago
Youngest African Presidents
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
APC Approaches Tribunal Over Zamfara Supreme Court Verdict
-
NEWS8 hours ago
I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi
-
ISSUES18 hours ago
The Role Of Education In Peace Building And Peaceful Coexistence In The Northern States Of Nigeria
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Intrigues As Kaduna Lawmakers Reject Govs Cabinet Nominee