Community Leaders Urge Ihedioha To Probe Okorocha

3 days ago

Hundreds of Imo community leaders under the aegis of Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions (AISITU), stormed the Government House and demanded the probe of immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha.

This is, as they called for the retrieval of all lands forcefully collected by Okoracha and his family members.

The national president, Chief Emeka Diwe, and all president generals of the autonomous communities in the state led them.

The protesters, who caused traffic gridlock, blocked the convoy of Governor Emeka Ihedioha from driving out.

According to them, during the governance of Okorocha, which they described as “ruinous misrule”, the state went through a lot of untold financial hemorrhage, as resources were frittered away and public assets looted and converted to private use.

The community leaders demanded that Okorocha, who is currently serving as Senator representing Imo West, and his cronies be made to refund the sum of N21.6billion stolen from the local government system; as well as N96billion stolen from the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

The protesters listed almost 20 choice properties scattered round the state, which they said Okorocha and his family members illegally and forcefully acquired from people, including Spibat estate, owned by the former governor, all the markets, over which they alleged Okorocha now has 30 per cent ownership, House of Freeda malls in Nigeria owned by Uloma, Okorocha’s first daughter.

