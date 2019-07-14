Connect with us
DPR Investigates Alleged Fuel Contamination In Niger

3 days ago

Following the suspicion that the tanks of a filling station have leaked and are contaminating sources of water for Takogi in Doko Lavun local government area of Niger State, the state office of  Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has carried out integrity tests on the tanks of Jagaba filling station to avoid impending danger.

The Department Operations Controller, Engr Abdullahi Isah Jankara, after a stakeholders’ meeting, yesterday, in Minna, noted that no leakage was established from the suspected tanker to the village source of water.

He stated that the agency has collaborated with relevant agencies to find lasting solution to the matter that has been going on for over three years between the village and the filling station.

Jankara affirmed that the report of the findings was ascertained by the DPR team led by its head of Downstream, Malam Ahmed Emimaru after the integrity test.

According to Jankara, integrity test has enabled them to ascertain whether or not the source of water contamination with petrol in the village was from the tanks or not.

The Controller directed the state agency on environment to take up the challenge for discoveries in the future.

Other agencies, which were involved in carrying out the integrity test were; National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NISEPA), Public Complain Commission (PCC), Media, Civil Society and the Community Representative led by Mr Samuel Yisa Saidu.

