Fashion Is Cleanliness – Jamila

How did you begin your career?

I attended Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto for my first degree and I attended Ahmadu Bello University for my second degree. I studied appraisal of the legal framework of environmental protection under the law of armed conflict situation. I started practicing law in 2005 with the late Alhaji Musa Yamta Biu. Along the line I became a private lawyer and that’s because I believe in being independent. Eventually, I had my own little law firm in Nigerian Labour Congress Building. We do litigation, corporate practice and secretarial work.

What inspired you to study and practice law?

I have a passion for people and I can say that this passion came from my parents who are philanthropists. They are not so educated but they have this Islamic background that you must give out to the poor and take care of them. When I grew older I found myself doing the same thing my parents used to do. They used to pick up children in the community and enroll them in school; they don’t care whether they are Christians or Muslims. My dad will always challenge parents who do not send their children to school. He will say, “Mr Stephen I saw your son playing around during school hour, what is the matter” and when they respond that they do not have money to enroll the child in school, he will pick up the bill.

My mum runs a restaurant where people come to eat and relax and all type of people come to the restaurant, even the mad people on the street come to beg for food from my mother. Funny enough she had a way of accommodating them and also impacting their lives in a positive way and that’s how I learnt how to help people. At times people come very early to her restaurant to beg for food and I will be chasing them away, especially the mad people but my mother will stop me and say no you don’t chase them away; they did not choose to be like this but Allah knows why they are like this. She will give them food and reprimand me never to do that again especially when I have gone to an Islamic school and know the reward for a giver.

Gradually I imbibed the same behaviour so that when I see people in need I become restless until I assist them. I like to help people who are in need, especially elderly people and young children. I’m an independent person and I have three masters all of which I struggled to work for. I have done all manner of works before. I was once a house help, I have worked as a receptionist. I do all these when we are on holidays and I make money to go back to school. I attended law school in Lagos and along the line, I started business. I buy things from Benin Republic and sell in Lagos at a point I started bringing in Tokunbo cars and made money for myself until I met some hoodlums that duped me in Ayobo, Ikeja extension. I followed them up; the rest is history. I stayed in Lagos for 10 years before I left for Abuja, and started practicing law and five years along the line I started philanthropy.

Why do you focus more on women and young people?

My passion for young children is driven by the fact that they are vulnerable, so I believe if I show concern it’s a way of serving humanity. You will be surprise at what a typical village child wants to become. Some will say they want to fly airplanes while some will say they want to be a doctor. They have talent; it’s just the situation they found themselves. So far, we have enrolled children into schools. I focus more on women and children and the name of the organisation was inspired by my parents because of their kind nature for humanity despite the fact that they are not educated.

I have not really reached my target when it comes to helping the Nigerian child and women, especially the elderly ones and that’s because one of my major challenge is finance. Left to me I would like to build a home for old people and children that have been abandoned. Something similar to what they have abroad.

Can you share your most memorable childhood experience with us?

My late father does not believe in girl-child education and that was a tough one for me, though I made him proud before he died. I struggled through school and life. At a point my father sent my mother out of the house because I wanted to be educated. So, I had to fight my way to go to school and made sure I made my father proud and show him the importance of girl child education.

What is your advice for women?

Persist in your passion irrespective of your pain; women should stand by their dreams.

In your own words, define fashion and style

I see fashion as cleanliness and for you to be fashionable, everything about you should be clean. Islam said cleanliness in Godliness, which is why you see Muslims perform ablution before prayers. I also define fashion as a source of happiness. One of the things that make me happy is to be wearing new clothes and perfumes. I love to smell good. I also love it when I have money to help people; it breaks my heart when I can’t help people.

Tell us a little about your family

I’m a Muslim from Okene, kogi State and my dad had four wives.

Would you say you have achieved your goal so far?

Yes, I can say I have achieved my goal because of the level of influence I have now. I have people that look up to me and for me I can say I have achieved my goal to some extent.

What are those fashion accessories you cannot do without?

I can’t do without my necklace, wristwatches and rings. Without these things I feel naked.

What have been your challenges so far?

I have not really met targets the way I would have loved to be able to help the Nigerian child and the elderly. The major challenge I have is finance; if I have the fund I will build a hostel for the elderly. You will cry when you see some homeless elderly people on the street. Recently I saw an elderly man along Apo crying on the street; I had to park and attend to him. If I have my way I will take them off the street, get a home for them and train them on skills acquisition because some of them are old but not tired. When you engage them you will get the best in them. Some of them are just depressed because they are not busy.

What is your philosophy of life?

Believe in yourself, be dogged and pursue your dream.