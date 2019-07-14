NEWS
FCTA Urges Workers To Acquire Relevant Skills
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised civil servants in the country to acquire relevant skills that would make them productive even after retiring from service.
Speaking during the opening ceremony of the second edition of ‘FCTA Pre – Retirement Training,’ held in Abuja yesterday, managing director/chief executive officer of Abuja Entreprise Agency (AEA), Muhammad Arabi Tukur, noted that retirement is a great change in the life of any public services officer, having spent most of their productive life working for the public sector.
Tukur explained that the training programme was meant to prepare retiring public officers both psychologically and physically with the requisite skills to maintain the same level of productivity after leaving public service.
He added that the training programme would also facilitate their transition from public service to entrepreneur state, maintain their competitive edge and ensure that whatever business they venture into would remain relevant in the evolving world of business.
The AEA boss disclosed that the training programme would cover critical areas, such as idea generation, making safe investment decisions and business models, adding that the training was also designed to expand their business acumen and skills.
“When you put these skills acquired to use, you will find retirement is not the end of service to the nation, but the beginning of another chapter of many opportunities. Explore it to the fullest and remain productive to the upper limits of your age and enjoy life positively. You deserve it. So own it,” he added.
Also speaking, the director of human resources, FCTA, Dr. Lazarus Gaza, advised the retiring staff to maximize the benefits of the training so as to see how they can fence for themselves after retirement.
“It is one thing to be in service in this long years and it is another thing to be live your life comfortably after retirement. So, training like this should give them an opportunity to see how they can live profitably for their family and for the nation,” he added.
