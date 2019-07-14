Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

FCTA Urges Workers To Acquire Relevant Skills

Published

2 days ago

on

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised civil servants in the country to acquire relevant skills that would make them productive even after retiring from service.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the second edition of ‘FCTA Pre – Retirement Training,’ held in Abuja yesterday, managing director/chief executive officer of Abuja Entreprise Agency (AEA), Muhammad Arabi Tukur, noted that retirement is a great change in the life of any public services officer, having spent most of their productive life working for the public sector.

Tukur explained that the training programme was meant to prepare retiring public officers both psychologically and physically with the requisite skills to maintain the same level of productivity after leaving public service.

He added that the training programme would also facilitate their transition from public service to entrepreneur state, maintain their competitive edge and ensure that whatever business they venture into would remain relevant in the evolving world of business.

The AEA boss disclosed that the training programme would cover critical areas, such as idea generation, making safe investment decisions and business models, adding that the training was also designed to expand their business acumen and skills.

“When you put these skills acquired to use, you will find retirement is not the end of service to the nation, but the beginning of another chapter of many opportunities. Explore it to the fullest and remain productive to the upper limits of your age and enjoy life positively. You deserve it. So own it,” he added.

Also speaking, the director of human resources, FCTA, Dr. Lazarus Gaza, advised the retiring staff to maximize the benefits of the training so as to see how they can fence for themselves after retirement.

“It is one thing to be in service in this long years and it is another thing to be live your life comfortably after retirement. So, training like this should give them an opportunity to see how they can live profitably for their family and for the nation,” he added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
NEWS3 mins ago

Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
NEWS14 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS30 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS35 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS45 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS1 hour ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS1 hour ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: