Fraser Suites Bags 2019 Best Service Apartment In Nigeria

Hospitality has become one of the hottest and the most sought after aspect of human life , not just in Nigeria but all over the world.

That is what award- winning 5-Star Luxury hotel known as Fraser Suites, with an exquisite edifice in the heart of Abuja has come to provide for those who are yearning for the best in the industry. The Suites which just won the World Travel Awards Trophy as “2019 Best Service Apartments Brand in Nigeria” is not ready to settle for less. In a recent breakfast meeting with tourism and hospitality writers in Abuja, the General Manager, Fraser Suites, Mr. Deniz Isikci appreciated the contributions of the tourism and hospitality writers in helping in growing the industry in Abuja.

According to him, the growth and sustainability of Fraser suites which was launched in June 2017 and commissioned in May 2018 wouldn’t have been possible without the effort of the media who are responsible in propagating and informing the public about the most Luxurious hotel in the FCT.

The hotel has won (3) three prestigious awards in hospitality for its wonderful edifice and also its service driven activities. “Our hotel which has already won three prestigious awards of Best Service Apartment, in Nigeria,2019 by the World Travel Awards, which is one of the most prestigious award in the world of hospitality and also just recently, been awarded a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor – which means that, out of all the properties and establishment that are enlisted in Trip Advisor, only less than 10 per cent are awarded this certificate, which is a proof on our continuous excellent service and in return, excellent reviews from guests are posted on the website.

“ Fraser is a brand. We give our guests both local and continental cuisines. We have plans on expanding in the near future as there are people yearning for more of our services across Nigeria. The challenges are nothing unusual because they are something we face all over the world. Nigeria is a safe country and this is a safe location. The African continent is receiving just 3 per cent of tourism in the world, this should improve, “ he explains. Mr Isikci noted that one of the hotel’s principle is to encourage guests to speak up when they feel a service isn’t in their best interest which would enable them take correction. He also pointed out that more than 25 per cent of women are at the managerial cadre to bridge the gap of male and female dichotomy, promising more awards are in the pipes.

Adding his voice to achievements of Fraser Suites, is the Marketing Communications Consultants, Mr. Haroun Harry Audu also talks about the corporate social responsibility of Fraser Suites, which he mentioned that plans are ripe to sponsor and train some less privileged children to achieve their goal in life and even become the GM of the Suites one day. He explained that the suites has recently hosted some high profile personalities and engaged in humanitarian service by extending a hand towards the less privileged.

He promised that Fraser Suites is going to be “home away from home” which boast of exquisite facilities found in any modern hotel across the world, hence its recognition by various awards.