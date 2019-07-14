BUSINESS
Glo Subscribers Get 6GB Free Data On Samsung Smartphones
Globacom subscribers are to enjoy data bundle offers on smartphones purchased in the open market throughout the country.
Previously, Globacom’s data bundle offers were restricted to only smartphones procured at designated Globacom retail outlets, Gloworld shops.
Tagged Smart Phone Data Bundle Offer, the new package allows any customer who buys Samsung devices from the open market to enjoy the free data bundled with their smartphones.
Globacom in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that “in conjunction with Samsung, the Smart Phone Data Bundle Offer would be available for our customers who prefer to purchase select Samsung devices in the open market across the country.
It added that all qualifying devices will be labelled to reflect that the data bundle offer is available on them.
According to the company, the new offer gives a subscriber who purchases select Samsung smartphone worth less than N80,000, an instant 500 MB data. Thereafter, the subscriber gets additional 500MB every 10 days for additional 5 months upon a cumulative recharge of N500 per month.
On purchase of any Samsung Smartphone which costs between N81,000 and N150,000, the subscriber gets 750MB for 10 days and an additional 750MB per month for the next 5 months, while on purchase of the Samsung smartphone that is worth more than N 150,000, gives the subscriber an immediate 1GB free data and additional 1GB free data every month for additional 5 months.
“To enjoy this offer, all a subscriber needs to do is to buy a qualifying Samsung smartphone with Glo Sticker, and insert a new or existing Glo SIM. He or she will then get an instant data bundle. The next free data bundle will be given upon a cumulative recharge of N500 every month for additional 5 months, the statement explained.
Globacom had in the past launched several consumer-friendly offers such as the Smartphone Festival, which gives the best deals on the latest smartphones and accessories with exciting rewards.
