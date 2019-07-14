Connect with us
Google Begins Certification Training For Digital Marketers

3 days ago

Google has introduced a certification training roadshow for digital marketing agencies based in West Africa. The training kicked off on 11 July in Lagos, Nigeria, at an event attended by some 400 marketers.

The participants ranged from digital planners, strategists and account managers and each was equipped with the tools needed to develop their expertise and capabilities on the Google Ads Platform. Subsequent Google certification training sessions for digital marketers are scheduled in Accra, Ghana, on 18 July, as well as in Abuja, Nigeria, at a date soon to be confirmed.

The bootcamp for digital marketers aims to equip participants with the fundamentals of performance and brand marketing, using the Google Ads platform to drive better performance and results for their clients’ portfolios.

Topics covered include, “Shaping a Search Strategy for your advertiser: Mobile”, “Measurement principles”, “Shaping a video strategy for your advertiser: Video Formats”, and “Shaping a Search Strategy for your advertiser: Creative Excellence”, among others.

With worldwide digital ad spend predicted to reach more than $375bn by 2021, digital marketers are positioned at the core of any business that needs to stand out from the clutter in a fast-moving digital world.

“Digital marketers need to be equipped to develop cutting-edge strategies to take their client’s businesses to the next level in this post-digital era,’’ says Tolulope Akinyele, Google Partners Lead, Nigeria.

“Eligible agencies will receive Google Ads certification, as well as access to our agency growth programmes,” Akinyele adds, noting that in addition to training on the Google Ads solution and platform, digital marketers and agencies will obtain Google certification and access to the Google agency community. For agencies, she says, “certification means they can demonstrate that Google recognises them as experts. The training part-qualifies them to become Google partner agencies and earn the Google partner badge.”

