NEWS

Governor Ortom Warns Appointees Against Embezzlement

Published

3 days ago

on

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has warned all his appointees with a mind set to embezzle  funds rather than service to the people, to retrace their steps or face immediate sack.

The governor also urged his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) not to allow his government to collapse by monitoring strictly those that would be appointed to work with him.

Ortom, also told the people of the state to hold him responsible if he fails to deliver on his mandate, warning that all appointees in his cabinet with the mind of campaigning for 2023 to resign their appointments.

The governor who sounded this warning at the PDP expanded caucus meeting ahead of the constitution of his cabinet said he had made commitment to Benue people who magnanimously re-elected him and now is payback time.

“This time around I am not going to have any roving aide as it was, in my first four years; those that will be appointed into my cabinet now will be technocrats that will help me to add value to the state, people who can work with me with less supervision and can still deliver, “ he stated.

He announced that his cabinet will be made up of 15 commissioners to be drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state.

“I will also, appoint 23 Special Advisers, one from each local government who will be party men and will be under strict supervision by me as well as two senior Special Assistants and from each local government, “ the governor added.

Comments

