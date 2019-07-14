I’m A Proud Product Of Almajiri System – Adeyemi

Imam Fuad Adeyemi is the executive director of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, he sheds more light on why the organisation is so passionate about the masses.

What makes your organisation unique?

The name of my organisation is Al Habibiyya, the name was formed from the word Habib, which means love, Al Habibiyya means, something that revolves around love. Incidentally, great scholars in the world bear the name Habib, so, the name comes with a deep meaning of what we intend to do and if you look at our logo, it also has a lot of messages, it has a Quran with the globe, which means the entire world and the light rays, which imply that we will be able to enlighten the world through the words of the Quran and that is why our motto says ‘from Allah to you, a light,’ that’s the summary of the logo. Al Habibiyya started in 2006, and it started with reasons. I had already presided as an Imam in so many organisations before we started, I also come from a family of scholars, a family of religious leaders, and I’ve always been a revolutionist even as a young boy. I always observed people learning from my grandfather for over 30 years and I asked myself, ‘why won’t these people do anything else besides reading these things?’ From then, I started nursing an ambition that when I got older, I would build a school where people would be able to read within four months and I was also having dreams of leading people in teaching and prayer, although I didn’t understand it for about 10 to 15 years.

In 2002, I performed umrah and saw a lot of Nigerians who could not read the Quran, while they were on holy ground, they were reading rosary and some children from Malaysia and Indonesia were asking some wealthy men from Nigeria why they were using rosary to pray and you could see the pain on their faces because they could not read the Quran and those children were mocking them.

There and then, I decided that by God’s grace, I would remove the tears from their faces, then I performed Tabbal, I made a special prayer to God that He should use me to help these people, when I got back home within two months, I started it.

How has it been since then?

I started with Al habibiyya academy, starting with a nursery and primary school in Maitama, we started with about five students. We did the walima in June, but after the walima, we did not see students again, for four months, no single student was around not until January 2004 that we began to have new students, but Allah was faithful.

Interestingly, we were having Al habibiyya society in a man’s house, Barrister Ikpenisho, the former director general of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before we moved to our permanent site. During that time, we were processing the final paper of the place, the building of the mosque was ongoing and a man we didn’t know completed the mosque because he loved what we were doing. But, in 2005, the Mosque was demolished without any explanation given and I believe it had a tribal colouration. After the incident, so many crisis and threats followed, it was a major setback, but Allah, in his infinite mercy, decided that it would not be the end of Al habibiyya. We met with the then minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasir el-rufai, who apologised and promised us another plot of land, but this was not possible until Aliyu took over and gave us where we are today.

In the same year, I had the opportunity to travel to the US on invitation of the US government, and I noticed the homeless being fed at San Diego. I thought to myself, for every one person being fed at San Diego, there are 10,000 hungry people at home in Nigeria. So, when I returned home, I decided to set up a committee that would work on the feeding of people. The first chairman was Alhaji Suleiman Kunle, who was a journalist, and an editor with the Concord Newspaper. The second year, it was our Amirah, who became the chairperson of that committee, then uncle Mukthar in the third year and later, the former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada.

He had to relinquish his position to go and contest for the governorship election and that is how Al habibiyya food bank began. From there, we discovered that some people were giving us their zakat money, and we knew it was wrong to use the zakat money for feeding, so, we established the Al habibiyya Zakat Foundation with Justice Lawal Uwais as the chairman, board of trustees and Alhamdulillahi, our zakat foundation has empowered hundreds of people, many of whom are big business owners. Apart from this, Al habibiyya academy in Abuja, has also extended to Lagos, Minna and the society has extended to Lokoja, Gwagwalada, Minna, Kaduna, Ayigba, Okene and Lagos. We also have a branch in Atlanta but due to a little challenge, it was closed.

How many people are you feeding now sir and is it only during the fasting period, or throughout the year?

When we started the food bank, it was to help Muslims during the month of Ramadan but the program grew and with time, the US embassy in Nigeria, through one of their officers, Mallam Sani, supported us and we expanded the feeding to the University of Abuja and some outlets in Mararaba. But it became insufficient until the new chairman of the food bank, Faduna, used his experience and exposure to re-organise the foodbank making it a world class foundation and today, we feed about 1700 people daily.

We also assist them with raw food that is enough to sustain them even after Ramadan. Presently, our mosque project is on ground and from the day we commence, we will be feeding people three times a week, on Fridays, Mondays and Thursdays. We chose these days, because they are fasting days for Muslims, although one must not fast to get food, neither do they have to be Muslim and on Fridays, we discovered that many people travel from the mosque, many people come from their offices, so, we decided that, providing food on Fridays will also relieve a lot of tension. And so, with that by God’s grace, we planned that every Friday, we will be providing food for people after Jumaat prayer but for the other two days, it will be in the evening. Alhamdulillahi, there’s a building in the mosque with an industrial kitchen that can cater for that 24/7.

What is your view on terrorism in Nigeria?

Personally, I see it as fighting a war, but the agitation can be viewed from three categories. First, the original boko haram, then the political and international boko haram. The first group are the Yusufs, who started the agitation and they were genuine, they wanted something and they made it known, they did not have any link with any international organisation, and after their defeat, the political group set in coupled with the criminal ones, the political setting used them to score points, to make demands to change the government and take over. Now, the recent one, is international boko haram, their materials and resources are beyond the country. They carry Hilux, 2018 models ranging from 35 to 50 million naira, and I believe no one would give them that amount of money if there was no collaboration. Their weapons are sophisticated. If it was within the country, they would have been crippled because the Nigerian army is strong enough to defeat them. Christians are complaining bitterly that it is targeted towards them, but this affects all faith as we have also lost people and they are destroying the legacy of Islam by this act. Muslims and Islam are victims because they have given us a bad name and unfortunately, Muslims are seen as treats around the world, because of the activities of these people.

How can this be addressed by the present administration?

I think the federal government should collaborate with other governments of the world, the industrial nations, like the US, the UK, Germany and even Saudi Arabia, as well as neighbouring countries like Chad, Niger, Cameroon, all francophone countries. They have to look inward, I believe they have the 5th columnists in every segment in the fight against insurgency, they should look inward and purge themselves of these 5th columnist and if this is done, victory is certain.

Tell us about Project EAT-FIn

Project EAT-FIN (Encouraging Accountability and Transparency Through Faith-Based Intervention) is a program of the JUST Foundation, an NGO of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS). The program is designated to promote accountability and transparency among Islamic Preachers (Imams) and Scholars. The program is ongoing in six states of the federation; which are: Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, Osun and Kogi States respectively. Meanwhile, for the program to achieve aims and objectives, the targeted Imams and Scholars are sensitised and trained on courses/activities relatively on anti-corruption and accountability so that they can, in turn, inculcate the ideas, insights and idiosyncrasies they gathered from the aforementioned into their followers, students, members of their organisations etc, in their sermons and other available platforms they chair. The project is supported by the MacArthur Foundation in Chicago (USA).

The standard of education in the north is really poor when compared to other parts of the nation, what do you think can be done about this?

This is another critical area of development, the leadership in the north has not been sincere to themselves and God will ask them. The world learnt from the Islamic Almajiri system and today, many Muslim countries that practice same system have modernised it and are producing professors. This is not same in the North because the leadership has not been proactive and responsive to the needs of the people they claim to lead. Look at the history of almajiri system in Nigeria, before it was the king and the rich that funded the education of the children, there was a special budget through which they gave them various things, so when the colonial masters came, they stopped the king from having power to fund the school, the colonial masters left and if leaders were responsible, this won’t be an issue.

But it has unfortunately given room for terrorism. Government has to be proactive, by taking these children off the streets and integrating the so called Islamic school. This also exists in the southwest like I earlier said, my parents had an almajiri school with children from different parts of the country. Most of my brothers and myself were students at the school, and today, the school has a college of education, secondary schools, nursery schools and primary schools that have produced professors. That school today is of international standard, Assanusiyyah group of schools in Osun State. So, if we can get there without support from the government, then more can be achieved with their assistance. I am a proud product of the almajiri system.

What advice do you have for this administration?

I want to thank God for the election of president Muhammadu Buhari because God’s hand is evident, God chose him, and will guide him. He needs proactive individuals that will help move the country forward because Nigerians will not accept excuses this time. He needs go getters, and not redundancy because the entire country has been patient and needs the desired change now. He should also implement programmes that will benefit the masses, same people who elected him because they believe in him.

What advice do you have for Nigerians?

I always tell people, if you want real happiness, help others; if you want real joy, support others; if you want to sleep well, promote others; if you want complete security, raise people around you. All these things we show off are things we dont need, whatever you have, support others, no matter how small. When you give joy to others, God will give you joy.