Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

IPC Set To Unveil Book On Media, Elections

Published

21 mins ago

on

The Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos Mr. Lanre Arogundade said plans are afoot to unveil a new practical oriented and professionally focused election reporting book.

Arogundade said the book, titled, ‘Media and Elections: Professional Responsibilities of Journalists’ authored by him is written in the context of enhancing the understanding of journalists on their ethical and professional obligations, regulatory obligations, public interest and good governance obligations during electoral processes and elections.

He said the public presentation and launch is scheduled for tomorrow in Lagos According to him, The chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu will be the special guest of honour and Chief Presenter, while Mr. Kunle Ajibade, Executive Editor of The News magazine, will be the reviewer at the event, which will be chaired by Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

  He added that the list of special guests of honour and co-presenters include the Presidents of Nigeria Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria.

Others are executives of media institutions and regulatory agencies, editors, media scholars and academics and leaders of media development groups.

The launch event is also expected to be graced by top government dignitaries including the Governors of Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti or their representatives, eminent lawyers, royal fathers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and a diversity of media, democracy and civil society actors.

Arogundade added that the book derives from his diverse experience as a print, broadcast and online reporter and editor, trainer of journalists, editor of media resource books, press freedom advocate and media development expert in Nigeria and West Africa.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

BUSINESS7 mins ago

Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements

The retrenched staff of Ecobank  have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements. Their...
NEWS7 mins ago

PMB, Addo, Barrow For African Integrity Magazine Int’l Conference In Accra

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Ghana and Gambia counterparts President Nana Akufo Addo and President Adama Barrow respectively have been pencilled...
NEWS16 mins ago

Tree Planting Veritable Tool Against Global Warming – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday stressed the importance of tree planting in bringing about a healthy environment and...
NEWS16 mins ago

Oyedepo Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Food Crisis

The founder and presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Chancellor, Landmark University, Dr. David Oyedepo, has raised the alarm...
WORLD17 mins ago

Former Bangladesh President, Ershad, Dies At 89

Former Bangladesh President and military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad has died aged 89 following age-related health complications, an aide said....
WORLD23 mins ago

26 Dead As Gunmen Storm Somali Hotel

At least 26 people, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a hotel...
WORLD25 mins ago

W/Africa: Leaders Push For Single Currency, ECO

West African leaders in Ivory Coast have agreed to roll out a single shared currency. As many as 15 countries...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: