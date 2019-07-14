Others
IPC Set To Unveil Book On Media, Elections
The Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos Mr. Lanre Arogundade said plans are afoot to unveil a new practical oriented and professionally focused election reporting book.
Arogundade said the book, titled, ‘Media and Elections: Professional Responsibilities of Journalists’ authored by him is written in the context of enhancing the understanding of journalists on their ethical and professional obligations, regulatory obligations, public interest and good governance obligations during electoral processes and elections.
He said the public presentation and launch is scheduled for tomorrow in Lagos According to him, The chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu will be the special guest of honour and Chief Presenter, while Mr. Kunle Ajibade, Executive Editor of The News magazine, will be the reviewer at the event, which will be chaired by Senator Babafemi Ojudu.
He added that the list of special guests of honour and co-presenters include the Presidents of Nigeria Guild of Editors, the Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria.
Others are executives of media institutions and regulatory agencies, editors, media scholars and academics and leaders of media development groups.
The launch event is also expected to be graced by top government dignitaries including the Governors of Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti or their representatives, eminent lawyers, royal fathers, members of the Diplomatic Corps and a diversity of media, democracy and civil society actors.
Arogundade added that the book derives from his diverse experience as a print, broadcast and online reporter and editor, trainer of journalists, editor of media resource books, press freedom advocate and media development expert in Nigeria and West Africa.
