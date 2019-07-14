ENTERTAINMENT
Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2019 Fashion Icon Award
The British Fashion Council has recently announced that Global Icon, supermodel entrepreneur, activist, blogger and Vogue UK Editor Naomi Campbell will be honoured with the prestigious Fashion Icon award. The award will be officially conveyed on the supermodel at The Fashion Awards 2019 set to take place on the 2nd of December. Naomi is to be recognised for her incredible contribution to the fashion industry and her impressive career, as well as her philanthropic work.
According to the supermodel “This is a very emotional award to me, I feel blessed and humble. I would say an icon is someone who has a special aura, but also a presence and wisdom. I have always strived to give people from all backgrounds, all colour and cultures, courage through my words and my actions.” Naomi Campbell joins the likes of Donatella Versace who was a recipient of the award in 2017 in receiving the much coveted award.
The supermodel was the first black British model on the cover of British Vogue in 1987, French Vogue in 1988 and American Vogue in 1989 but today, she has graced over 500 magazine covers over the course of her career. According to Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, “Naomi has made an incredible contribution to the fashion industry throughout her career as a supermodel, as well as through her global philanthropist work with charities and incredible fundraising efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa. Naomi is an incredible ambassador for Africa, building bridges between nations and putting African designers at the forefront of the global fashion community through events such as ARISE Fashion Week in Lagos. She is an inspiration to many of us and has contributed through her career to change for the better.”
MOST READ
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction