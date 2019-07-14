Naomi Campbell To Receive The 2019 Fashion Icon Award

The British Fashion Council has recently announced that Global Icon, supermodel entrepreneur, activist, blogger and Vogue UK Editor Naomi Campbell will be honoured with the prestigious Fashion Icon award. The award will be officially conveyed on the supermodel at The Fashion Awards 2019 set to take place on the 2nd of December. Naomi is to be recognised for her incredible contribution to the fashion industry and her impressive career, as well as her philanthropic work.

According to the supermodel “This is a very emotional award to me, I feel blessed and humble. I would say an icon is someone who has a special aura, but also a presence and wisdom. I have always strived to give people from all backgrounds, all colour and cultures, courage through my words and my actions.” Naomi Campbell joins the likes of Donatella Versace who was a recipient of the award in 2017 in receiving the much coveted award.

The supermodel was the first black British model on the cover of British Vogue in 1987, French Vogue in 1988 and American Vogue in 1989 but today, she has graced over 500 magazine covers over the course of her career. According to Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive, “Naomi has made an incredible contribution to the fashion industry throughout her career as a supermodel, as well as through her global philanthropist work with charities and incredible fundraising efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa. Naomi is an incredible ambassador for Africa, building bridges between nations and putting African designers at the forefront of the global fashion community through events such as ARISE Fashion Week in Lagos. She is an inspiration to many of us and has contributed through her career to change for the better.”