NEWS
Nigerians Must Rise Up Against Crisis Of Religion, Ethnicity – Bishop Fearon
Secretary general, Anglican Communion Worldwide and chairman Kaduna State Peace Commission, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu-Fearon has called on Nigerians to do all it takes to rise up against crisis on the basis of religion and ethnicity, stressing the need to be each other’s keeper.
This is just as he averred that there is too much hatred, anger and fear among citizens of Kaduna State due to ignorance fuelled by their segregation along religious and ethnic lines, which makes them disagree on common issues.
He therefore called for more opportunities for citizens of different ethnicity and religion to meet and discuss. He said though education is a powerful tool to change the world and a premise to progress, “but we also know that education is a lengthy and ongoing process. It does
not happen overnight. It requires commitment, investment, sustainability and cooperation.”
Bishop Idowu- Fearon made the call during the joint graduation ceremony for certificate and diploma graduands of Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian – Muslim Relations in Kaduna on Saturday.
Fearon said, “There is too much hatred in Kaduna State, we so hate each other. That is why we are not making too much progress.
“Ignorance and all that comes with it – anger, fear, hatred, and conflict – happens because we separate ourselves from those that we disagree with and from the ‘other’. We might do this out of concern for ourselves – that if we are seen to be speaking with someone who is the ‘other’ that it will damage our reputation with our own communities. But this also happens because of fear and sometimes hatred.
“These are things that we must also work against. And we must resist this temptation to separate ourselves from those who are different and with whom we disagree. We must engage in activities together. It is not enough to simply have knowledge and understanding in your head.
You must also practice what you learn. Religious leaders can set a good example in engaging in activities with leaders from the ‘other’ religion.
“These examples must be encouraged at all levels, from the top down to children in schools. There is much to do, and education alone cannot solve our problems. But where we see progress, we find encouragement.
We have made progress here in this Centre since it was founded 15 years ago. Many people have left this place transformed, committed to making progress and to being peace builders for our communities.”
Bishop Fearon who is the president and founder of the Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations also expressed hope and
prayed that in another 15 years, the work of places of education like this Centre are not unusual – that what is taught here is common in our schools, colleges and universities.
Earlier, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, in his remarks. said that even though the state has witnessed many crises due to differences there is a policy guideline in place on the interpretation of religion, adding that teaching and propagating the message through the right channel will reduce the challenges.
MOST READ
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction