NEWS
Nigeria’s Democracy Is A Political Entrepreneurship Vehicle – Ezekwesili
A former presidential candidate of Allied Party of Nigeria Congress, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said about 92 of the political parties in Nigeria only serve as entrepreneurship vehicles for political transactions as a result of the abdication of the Nigerian citizens for politics of self gratification.
Ezekwesili said this at the 11th Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series and 85th birthday anniversary celebration of Africa’s First Nobel Laureate in Literature, Wole Soyinka, with the theme, “Rethinking credible elections, accountable democracy and good governance in Nigeria,” held in Lagos.
She said the current state of democracy in the country is blemished because of its inability to deliver the desirable outcome for citizens, saying quality of life of Nigerian citizens must be improved.
Ezekwesili affirmed that citizens must be repositioned at the centre otherwise they will question the democracy practised in their country.
She pointed out that dishonourable individuals have been called honourables and as such the quality of political parties in the country must be looked at as the quality of political actors are critical.
According to her, “Looking at our economic growth, good governance is still a dream, citizens will soon ask democracy for who and for what?
“Politics has been left in the hands of inferiors; calling them excellency that they know is not excellent; distinguished when they are actually extinguished and honourable to one who is most dishonourable.
“Political parties are supposed to embody the spirit, the content, nuances, ethos, principles and the visions of governance.”
She called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call for proper conversation with different sections of this country for deep introspection on the nation’s democracy to ensure good governance adding that inclusivity, transparency, accountability and competitiveness are measurable features that will make a credible election.
MOST READ
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction