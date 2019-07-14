NEWS
Oyedepo Raises The Alarm Over Worsening Food Crisis
The founder and presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide and Chancellor, Landmark University, Dr. David Oyedepo, has raised the alarm over worsening food crisis, saying it remained the greatest threat to the survival of Africa as a continent.
The renowned clergyman who spoke at the sixth convocation of Landmark University said the menace, if not checked could wipe off a whole generation.
Oyedepo said Africans must learn to engage in intensive agricultural endeavours if they must survive in the face of impending global food crisis.
He said that there was no basis for food insufficiency on the continent and Nigeria in particular, with the abundant arable land and resources readily available.
According to him, food security is a major global concern as over billion people are suffering from starvation, hunger and malnutrition.
“There is no substitute for food as far as human substance is concerned, there is no software for addressing food challenges.
“No matter the state of the economy of any nation, the last thing to remove from the budget is food, food security is not an ideology but a necessity.
The chancellor noted that the need for the institution to address these anomalies informed the introduction and prioritising of agripreneurship, entrepreneurial studies as well as Toward Total Graduate (TTG) concepts.
In her address Ms Cecilia Akintomide, the convocation Keynotes Speaker and former Secretary-General of African Development Bank (AfDB) urged the graduands to be “very focused and research oriented’’ in her lecture titled, “You Only Get One Shot”.
“You have to stay focused, research-oriented and informed, you have to be bold, you have to be audacious and you must be ready to take well-calculated risks,she said.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, attributed the institution’s landmark achievements to massive spiritual support and continuous investment in ultramodern facility development.
