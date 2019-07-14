Connect with us
Reps C’ttee Assures Speedy Resolution Of Edo Assembly Crisis

Published

3 days ago

on

Edo State house of assembly

The 13-man House of Representatives ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the alleged issues at the Edo State House of Assembly, on Friday, arrived Benin City to meet with disagreeing parties, assuring that the issues at the Assembly will be resolved quickly.

Speaking to journalists at the Benin Airport, chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Abudulrasaq Namdas, said the committee was in the state on a fact-finding mission, to resolve the issues at the State House of Assembly.

After an interactive session with the 12 members of the Edo State House of Assembly to find out their own side of the story, Namdas said, “I can assure you that we have done much in the matter in the last one week. All the parties involved have given us their support and have shown willingness to resolve the matter.”

He continued, “I want to assure you that in a short period, we will turn in our report and we are sure that the issues will be resolved quickly.”

At a meeting at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, Namdas, assured that the committee would be neutral in handling the issues as members of the committee are men of proven integrity.

He said they were in the palace to inform the Oba of their presence in the state and seek his blessing, to enable the committee succeed in their job.

“You are the father of the state. The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is your son, same as the governor of the state. The members of the assembly are your children. Your intervention will go a long way to solve this issue.

The Oba welcomed the committee and thanked them for the visit, assuring them of the palace’s support to ensure the committee succeeds in its task.

“On my own, I have been talking with both parties involved on different occasions, but things just keep escalating so fast. I am at the point of inviting them to talk to them but I heard of this committee and I pray for a successful job.”

