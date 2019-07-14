Connect with us
Sacked Ecobank Staff Protest Non-payment Of Entitlements

Published

6 mins ago

on

The retrenched staff of Ecobank  have staged protest over the refusal of the management to pay them their entitlements.

Their demand followed the retrenchment of over 2000 workers by the management of Ecobank the retrenched worker’s in collaboration with Nigeria Labour Congress, National Union of Banks and Financial Institutions Employees, Trade Union Congress, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Worker’s(NURTW) demonstrated.

Speaking during the peaceful protest that took them to the bank’s headquarters in Lagos The Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress, Lagos State chapter Comrade Agnes Sessi said, “we are here to reach out and protest against the injustice act of Ecobank because if you are laying off workers you have to consult members of the Nigeria Labour Congress according to the law.

President of National Union of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, Comrade Anthony told LEADERSHIP that, “Ecobank wants to enslave workers who are our members, the era of enslaving people is gone and gone forever, they should have consulted the   union and tell them the reason they want to lay off if the management deemed it fit, they should have sat down and negotiate. Ecobank wants to take laws into their hands.’’

He added that,’’ These workers are people who have worked for Ecobank, their rights must be given to them which is the main reason we are.’’

Speaking with Journalists on their ordeal one of the retrenched staff who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The present Managing Director of this bank, Patrick Akinwuntan retrenched us and paid us N120, 000 after serving for 20 years with this organization. With bitterness, annoyance and all humility, we the retrenched staff of Ecobank.’’

