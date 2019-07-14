Tribunal: 500 Witnesses To Appear Before Justice Shamnaki

Over 500 witnesses are to appear before Kano State governorship election tribunal presided over by Justice Halima Shamnaki, in defense of the March 2019 governorship elections won by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The counsel to Ganduje, the second respondent, Barrister Offiong (SAN), yesterday, at a pre-hearing session, informed the tribunal that 203 witnesses have been enlisted to testify before the tribunal in support of the governor.

According to him, the witnesses have undergone all the prerequisite requirements laid down by the law that permit the witness to testify before the Court.

Counsel to APC, Barrister Christopher Oshiomhole, also averred that the ruling party would equally align 300 witnesses to testify in justifying the victory recorded by the candidate of the party in the governorship polls.

The first respondent, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), through its counsel, Barrister Ahmed Raji (SAN), notified the court that the electoral umpire would drag 29 witnesses before the tribunal to give testimony on the conduct of the Kano governorship elections.

Counsel to the petitioners, Barrister Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has enlisted 203 witnesses, who are expected to testify against the victory being claimed by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of APC.

Awomolo prayed the tribunal to strike out the contempt charges filed on form 048 and 049 against INEC.

He told the Court that INEC had availed the petitioners with almost all the documents needed for inspection, remaining only two documents, which are yet to be released to the petitioner by INEC, the tribunal heard.

Responding, Counsel to INEC, Ahmed Raji, requested that the documents released by the commission to the petitioner should be inspected at the court premises, noting that the Court complex is a neutral ground.