NEWS
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
No fewer than four passengers on Monday escaped death by the whiskers as a commercial bus rammed into herds of Cattle in an accident which occurred at a steep portion of Efon Alaaye -Esa Oke highway, close to the border between Ekiti and Osun states.
Our correspondent gathered that seven cows were killed in the severe carnage
Four out of the occupants of the Nissan Mazda were said to have been critically injured as the bus crashed into the herds of cattle and somersaulted several time before landing into a ditch.
The cows, according to an eyewitness account were killed in the process but for swift response of the operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) no casualty was recorded among the passengers.
The driver of the bus was said to be on a high speed and was negotiating a bend very close to Ita Ore Junction in Efon Alaaye when it suddenly ran into the cattle numbering over 1,000.
The source said that the driver of the bus rammed into the moving cattle after losing control before skidding off the road and plunged into the ditch.
The source said, “Death could have been recorded but the FRSC men from Ita Ore in Efon Alaaye Ekiti quickly came to the rescue.
“They evacuated the four people that were seriously wounded and took them to the hospital for treatment”.
The FRSC Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Mr. Mohammed Olowo who confirmed the accident said only one person was wounded contrary to the eyewitness account, which disclosed four.
“It was even a surprise to many that nobody died owing to the severity of the accident. But seven cows died during the collision”, he revealed.
