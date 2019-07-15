A/Ibom APC Raises The Alarm Over Threat To Members’ Lives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of threatening the lives of its witnesses at the election petition tribunals sitting in Uyo.

Speaking yesterday at a press conference in Uyo, state party chairman of the APC, Mr Ini Okopido said the PDP was responsible for the text messages and phone calls sent to their witnesses at the governorship and National Assembly tribunals. Okopido claimed that the threats were tactics deployed by the PDP and its members embarrassed by the evidences its witnesses have used to expose their ungodly practices during the elections.

The party called on security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice, adding that the party will not

be cowed or intimidated by the practices of politicians and their INEC collaborators.

The APC further accused Hon. Justice Jennifer Mbalamen Ijohor, the chairman of Panel 2, for the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition of bias, and is seeking that she excuses herself from the tribunal.

The party claimed that Justice Ijohor’s husband, Prof. Anthony Ijohor (SAN) is a PDP stalwart, and secretary to the Benue State Government under a PDP governor, adding that her position as Chairman of the tribunal is a clear conflict of interest in her work.

They argued that she would not be able to discharge her duties objectively as expected, and cited the Petition number EPT/AKS/HR/08/2019 between Edidiong Efiong Idiong and APC (Petitioners) and Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo, PDP and INEC (Respondents) in respect of Ikono/Ini Federal House of Representatives as a case.

But reacting to the allegations of bias leveled against the tribunal judge, the Akwa Ibom State PDP publicity secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong said that the observation raised by the All Progressives Congress, Akwa Ibom State chapter lacked strong foundation in both facts and law.

He advised APC to be more circumspect in their rants and shouts, as it is becoming very glaring that the fear of the unfolding reality of the judicial confirmation of their woeful electoral loss, is getting to them and they are terribly mortified.

‘’We urge the entire public to discountenance the false claims by the APC and advise them to put their house, both political and legal in order as the neither the PDP, nor the Tribunal is the cause of their unending melancholy,’’ he explained.