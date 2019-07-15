COVER STORIES
Army Refutes Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Video
The Nigerian Army has said contrary to insinuations, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle in video clip in circulation purporting to be bought by the Army is not part of the Nigerian Military inventory.
The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa in a statement noted that the mischievous clip was produced and uploaded by Njenje Media TV on its Youtube channel and circulated through whatsApp and other social media platforms.
The video displayed a photograph of a group of persons with the equipment in which they compared the device to those ostensibly, owned by other nations including some of our African neighbours.
He said:”this is far from the truth and therefore, should be disregarded in its entirety”.
He added that aside questioning the motive of this mischievous falsehood,” it is imperative to state that the Nigerian military has far more sophisticated UAV and equipment than what the medium is broadcasting.”
He noted that the sophistication of Nigerian Military’s UAVs account for the tremendous success in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and banditry in the country.
He recalled that the Nigerian Air Force has designed and produced far more superior and sophisticated UAVs and other platforms such as “Gulma” and “Tsaigumi” than what the mischievous clip portrays.
He reiterated that the Nigerian Army recently commissioned an aviation hangar in Jaji, Kaduna State for its Aviation Corps and another hangar and runway in Bama, Borno State, are on the way where bigger and far more sophisticated UAVs will be deployed and used.
“It is important to also state that the African countries mentioned in the clip are not in anyway compared to Nigeria in military technology, equipment and platforms as they do not have UAVs as alleged, rather an American military base on their soil,” he said.
MOST READ
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction