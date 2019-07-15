NEWS
CAN Commiserates With Fasoranti
The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Supo Ayokunle has condemned the brutal murder of Mrs Funke Olakunri, the daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.
Condoling with Fasoranti’s family in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, Ayokunle condemned the killing in strong terms and charged the government to step up the security system in the country with a view to halting it.
According to the report, Mrs Olakunri was killed on her way back to Lagos by some criminals who are still at large.
While the Pan Yoruba Social Cultural Group, Afenifere blamed the killer herdsmen for the gruesome murder, the Police said the perpetrators are kidnappers.
The CAN President said the position of the association is that whoever is responsible for the despicable act, that the security agencies should rise up and unmask the perpetrators of the wicked annoying act.
“The criminality in the country is condemnable, reprehensible and unacceptable act. The killings have become too alarming that no explanation from the government can justify. Is the government totally overwhelmed? What is the essence of government? Is it not first of all to protect lives and properties.
“The stories we are hearing are neither exaggerated nor politicized. This killing is a big dent on the government of the day! Today, it is Mrs Olakunri, no one knows who the next person could be! We are seriously concerned and are weeping for our beloved country Nigeria”.
“Why have things become like this? The bad image these acts are giving us as a nation daily is bad and totally shameful. Can’t the government act better for us?
“Once again, we call on the federal government to overhaul the security architecture of the country which appears to have collapsed.”
He decried that nowhere is safe again due to the criminal activities of men of the underworld who are manifesting as terrorists, killer herdsmen, kidnappers, ritual killers, armed bandits, religious fundamentalists (Boko Haram) and armed robbers.
Ayokunle said people are being kidnapped with impunity and ransom being paid to get their captives released.
“For how long will these things continue to go on? Our hearts go out to the chief mourner of this murderous act, Pa Reuben Fasoranti”.
“There is no one who can comfort you but God, our Comforter and He will console and comfort you Sir on all sides,” he said.
He further said that “God will pour the Balm of Gilead on your wound and give you grace to spend your remaining years in good health and sound mind in Jesus Name.”
