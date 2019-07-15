Connect with us
NEWS

Candido Pledges To Prioritise Agriculture

Published

2 days ago

on

Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido has promised o promote mass agricultural participation in an effort to ensure food adequacy, security and well-being of residents in the council.

Speaking when he flagged off of this year’s the farming season in Jikwoyi-Abuja, at the weekend, Candido also assured farmers in AMAC of his readiness to ensure bumper harvest during the farming season, through the provision of farming aids.

“We have made an initial procurement of 120 metric tons of assorted fertilizers for distribution to our farmers free of charge. We hope this gesture will continue to make the desired impact as we are already witnessing.

One major aspect of the agricultural road map of this administration is the policy framework put in place to promote mass agricultural participation that is expected to lead us to the food adequacy, security and well-being in the council by providing farming aids.”

The AMAC chairman, who had earlier distributed 120 metric tons of fertilizers to farmers in the council’s 12 wards of the council, also stressed the importance of farming as a veritable source for subsistence and livelihood, which contributes greatly to the nation’s GDP.

Also speaking, the council’s director of agriculture, Dr. Reuben Ishaya Wyah, noted that the AMAC chairman has taken many steps in developing the municipality through agriculture, adding that a number of agricultural inputs, including four tractors and implements for hiring, have been procured.

