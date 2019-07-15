Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Casillas joins Porto’s Backroom Staff As He Recovers From Heart Attack

Published

1 day ago

on

Iker Casillas is not announcing his retirement just yet but, as he continues his recovery from a heart attack, he will be stepping away from playing duties to join the backroom staff at Porto.

No call has been made by the Real Madrid legend when it comes to the hanging up of his gloves.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper suffered a serious health scare on May 1.

Casillas was rushed to hospital during a routine training session with Porto, with it later revealed that he had endured “an acute myocardial infarction”.

The 37-year-old was kept under medical supervision for five days and admitted upon being given the all clear that he was unsure as to what his future would hold.

For now, the decision has been made to step behind the scenes at Porto.

Casillas will be looking to put his vast experience to good use alongside head coach Sergio Conceicao and the club’s board.

He will be used as a link between the playing and coaching staff, while a number of other functions will be found for him at Estadio do Dragao.

“I’m going to do something different than I usually do, which was to be on the pitch,” Casillas told Porto’s official website.

“I’ll try to make the connection between the team and the club.

“The manager talked to me last season when my situation happened and he told me that he wanted me to stay with them, close to the players, near the younger players, because there would be a lot of changes.

“I will try to do my best to help my team-mates.”

For now, along with other leading sides across Europe, Porto’s focus is locked on pre-season work.

Casillas is eager to play his part in aiding the preparation process, with the former Spain international confident that challenges for major honours can be launched across multiple fronts in 2019-20.

He added: “We will prepare to be the best we can possibly be at the beginning of the season.

“We have already done several weeks of work but there are still a couple of weeks left before the first official matches.

“Hopefully we all have a great season together so that we can win the championship, the cups and do our best in Europe.”

Casillas offered no further clues as to what his long-term future will hold, with talk of retirement having already been played down at regular intervals.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS8 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS12 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS22 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS52 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS57 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS1 hour ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: