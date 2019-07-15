Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

China Approves Two IPOs On Sci-Tech Innovation Board

Published

1 day ago

on

China’s securities regulator approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of two companies on the science and technology innovation board.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. have been approved to be listed on the sci-tech innovation board.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement Monday afternoon.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchanges.

The sci-tech innovation board, inaugurated on June 13, is designed to focus on companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors.

The sectors, such as new-generation information technology, advanced equipment, new materials, new energy, energy saving, environmental protection and biomedicine.

It will ease the listing criteria, such as allowing firms that were yet to make a profit to list, but they will adopt higher requirements for information disclosure.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS9 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS19 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS49 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS54 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS1 hour ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: