Cleric Charges Nigerians: Pray For National Peace, Love

1 day ago

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Dr. Paul Enenche has changes Nigerians faithful to pray for national peace and love.

Enenche who made the changed during “a day of outreach and prayers for media practitioners and journalists” at the Lord garden, in Abuja.

He said, “Prayer is the platform for the servicing of our relationship between God and man, prayer is the platform or avenue for communion between man and God.

“Prayer is the platform or avenue for accessing divine resources and provision, prayer increases spiritual fervency.

”Prayer facilitate spiritual alertness and sensitivity, prayer also changes lives and destiny, when the focus is on God,” he said.

He urges media practitioners to be positive on information in the society and effect positive change on the nation, adding that journalist have the national key to builds and destroy a nation.

According to him, We all have to thank God, for prayer is not all about asking but thanksgiving through Jesus Christ.

He said that there is need to pray for forgiveness and the love of a nation, because prayer is the process of sharing feeling to God.

He stressed the need for reconciliation among ourselves because the problem is within our control.

He added when we pray for each other, God answers our prayers and requests faster.

