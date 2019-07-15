Court Remands Man For Allegedly Raping 14-Year-Old Niece

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday ordered that a 26-year-old man, Abibu Babatunde, who allegedly raped his 14-year-old niece be remanded in prison.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi, who refused to admit the defendant to bail, ordered that he be remanded in Ile-Ife prison custody.

Owolawi adjourned the case until Aug 8, for hearing.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, prayed the court to admit Babatunde to bail in the most Liberal terms.

He pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between September 2018 and July 2019 at Sabo area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant raped his 14-year-old niece.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.