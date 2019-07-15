FOOTBALL
De Ligt Deal To Juve Nearly Complete – Ajax’s Director
Matthijs de Ligt’s transfer to Juventus is nearing its conclusion, according to Ajax’s director of football Marc Overmars.
De Ligt’s move away from Ajax is set to be one of the biggest deals of the transfer window, with the 19-year-old having been linked to a number of Europe’s biggest clubs.
The 19-year-old helped Erik ten Hag’s side complete a domestic double last season while racking up over 50 appearances across all competitions.
Serie A champions Juve are the team who look set to secure the teenage centre-back, however, for a reported fee of €66 million ($74m, £59m).
Ajax confirmed on Sunday that De Ligt had been left out of their travelling squad for a pre-season trip to Austria, and Overmars believes the transfer is all but done, with the player expected in Turin to undergo a medical on Tuesday.
“The end of the transfer of De Ligt is near,” Overmars told Voetbal International.
“We’re awaiting bank guarantees because we are very strict with this at Ajax. Hopefully, things will progress, but I think there will be no further obstructions. They are Italians.”
De Ligt will leave a big void in Ajax’s defence, with the youngster having been instrumental in leading Erik ten Hag’s side to the Champions League semi-finals last term.
Mexico international Edson Alvarez could act as De Ligt’s replacement, though Overmars insists the Club America centre-back would have been a target regardless.
“This transfer is not depending on the development of De Ligt’s transfer,” Overmars added.
“Edson is a player we think is good, so he might come to us. He is a good age, 21, and plays on a regular basis in the national team of Mexico and we know him very well because we scouted him over a longer period.
“He has progressed very well, and he can play in many positions.”
Juventus, meanwhile, will take their summer spending beyond €100 million ($90m, £113m) with the acquisition of De Ligt, having already brought in Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merih Dermiral.
Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Gianluigi Buffon have also arrived in Turin on free transfers, with new boss Maurizio Sarri set to target trophies on all fronts next season.
MOST READ
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction