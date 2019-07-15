… Deji Of Akure Tasks FG On Security

Following the death of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti, the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II, has tasked the federal government to take its responsibility of securing lives and property of Nigerians serious before people resolve to self-help.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, who said people can no longer fold their arms and allow things deteriorate to the detriment of their people, also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to quickly swing into action and bring these culprits to book within the shortest time possible.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, the monarch charged the security agents to flush out the criminals from their hideouts in order to prevent any reprisal attack.

While commiserating with Chief Reuben Fasoranti and the entire Akure Kingdom over the painful loss, Oba Ogunlade reechoed his support for the establishment of State Police as a matter of urgency. According to him, “the time to restructure our security architecture is long overdue.”

“The Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Odundun II received the news of the gruesome murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin with rude shock and disbelief.

“Oba Aladetoyinbo wish to state categorically that the untimely demise of our illustrious daughter who was allegedly shot between Nirowi and Nitel Junction along Ore – Ijebu Ode has dealt a big blow on the family of our octogenarian, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti and the entire Akure Kingdom”.

“Oba Aladetoyinbo wishes to condemn this gruesome murder and the continuing killing, kidnapping and maiming by these hoodlums and armed herdsmen in the state and the nation at large. Oba Aladetoyinbo condemned this dastardly act in its entirety”.

“It is pathetic that this killing, kidnapping and other criminal activities had continued unabated thereby leaving our people to live in fear and anxiety.”