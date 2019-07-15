FOOTBALL
Dortmund Defender Diallo Set To Join PSG In €32M Move
Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Abdou Diallo in a deal worth €32 million (£29m/$36m) this week, Goal can confirm.
The 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions, making his return to France after spending the last two seasons in the Bundesliga with Mainz and Dortmund.
PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has struck a deal with his former club in order to sign the France under-21 international, who will be competing with Thiago Silva and Marquinhos for a spot in the starting 11.
Diallo spoke about the possibility of joining Les Parisiens last week, telling L’Equipe: “A young player in Europe who tells you that PSG’s project is not interesting is not credible, it’s a nice project.
“It’s a form of acknowledging my accomplishment to hear that, but without wanting to resort to the worn-out phrases of footballers, I have a contract.
“So far I have not been told that I have to go. I don’t want to make a big fuss.
“We have to see if the vision is the same. And once we are all on the same wavelength, we make a decision.
“I am waiting to see, to hear what the people have to say to me, what they think of me.”
Diallo was a regular fixture in Dortmund’s side over the course of the last season, making 38 appearances across all competitions as the club finished second in the Bundesliga.
His position in the side has come under threat however, with former club captain Mats Hummels returning to Signal Iduna Park last month from reigning champions Bayern Munich.
The Frenchman did not give the impression that Hummels’ arrival would push him towards the exit door however, adding: “He is a historical player of the club, the country and he will bring us experience.
“In addition, I think he is another serious competitor. You have to see it as a challenge.”
Diallo has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 to date, making five appearances for AS Monaco during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons before making the move to Mainz.
MOST READ
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction