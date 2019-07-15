Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Dortmund Defender Diallo Set To Join PSG In €32M Move

Published

1 day ago

on

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Borussia Dortmund centre-back Abdou Diallo in a deal worth €32 million (£29m/$36m) this week, Goal can confirm.

The 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions, making his return to France after spending the last two seasons in the Bundesliga with Mainz and Dortmund.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has struck a deal with his former club in order to sign the France under-21 international, who will be competing with Thiago Silva and Marquinhos for a spot in the starting 11.

Diallo spoke about the possibility of joining Les Parisiens last week, telling L’Equipe: “A young player in Europe who tells you that PSG’s project is not interesting is not credible, it’s a nice project.

“It’s a form of acknowledging my accomplishment to hear that, but without wanting to resort to the worn-out phrases of footballers, I have a contract.

“So far I have not been told that I have to go. I don’t want to make a big fuss.

“We have to see if the vision is the same. And once we are all on the same wavelength, we make a decision.

“I am waiting to see, to hear what the people have to say to me, what they think of me.”

Diallo was a regular fixture in Dortmund’s side over the course of the last season, making 38 appearances across all competitions as the club finished second in the Bundesliga.

His position in the side has come under threat however, with former club captain Mats Hummels returning to Signal Iduna Park last month from reigning champions Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman did not give the impression that Hummels’ arrival would push him towards the exit door however, adding: “He is a historical player of the club, the country and he will bring us experience.

“In addition, I think he is another serious competitor. You have to see it as a challenge.”

Diallo has made 10 appearances in Ligue 1 to date, making five appearances for AS Monaco during both the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons before making the move to Mainz.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS10 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS19 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS49 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS55 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS1 hour ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: