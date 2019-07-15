ECOWAS Countries Urged To Support Women In Extractive Industry

The West Africa Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) has called on ECOWAS countries to support implementation of policies that would enable women participate actively in the extractive industry. This, the forum said would bring growth and development to the region.

The 21 women from 10 Africa countries of WACSOF made this appeal in Abuja during an advocacy visit on ECOWAS by women organisations working in the extractive sector in West Africa.

Speaking at the event, the general secretary, WACSOF, Komlan Messie, said that the essence of the meeting was to advocate for active women participation in the mining sector.

He urged ECOWAS to be gender mainstreaming in public policies at the regional and national level.

According to him, “we are here to review what civil society has been doing for women participation in extractive industry because WACSOF is the umbrella body of Civil Society in West Africa.

“What we are doing here today is an advocacy visit to ECOWAS to bring to them the concern and their support in making a policy that will strengthen women participation in the extractive industry,” he said.

Representative of WAKAM, an NGO in Ghana, Hannah Owasu-Koranteng, lamented the dilemma of the women in the extractive industry, “We are here to advocate for women participation in the extractive industry in each ECOWAS state.”