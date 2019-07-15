NEWS
ECOWAS Countries Urged To Support Women In Extractive Industry
The West Africa Civil Society Forum (WACSOF) has called on ECOWAS countries to support implementation of policies that would enable women participate actively in the extractive industry. This, the forum said would bring growth and development to the region.
The 21 women from 10 Africa countries of WACSOF made this appeal in Abuja during an advocacy visit on ECOWAS by women organisations working in the extractive sector in West Africa.
Speaking at the event, the general secretary, WACSOF, Komlan Messie, said that the essence of the meeting was to advocate for active women participation in the mining sector.
He urged ECOWAS to be gender mainstreaming in public policies at the regional and national level.
According to him, “we are here to review what civil society has been doing for women participation in extractive industry because WACSOF is the umbrella body of Civil Society in West Africa.
“What we are doing here today is an advocacy visit to ECOWAS to bring to them the concern and their support in making a policy that will strengthen women participation in the extractive industry,” he said.
Representative of WAKAM, an NGO in Ghana, Hannah Owasu-Koranteng, lamented the dilemma of the women in the extractive industry, “We are here to advocate for women participation in the extractive industry in each ECOWAS state.”
MOST READ
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection
The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION16 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
BUSINESS16 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS23 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS16 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction