Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees

Published

20 mins ago

on

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) has cleared six commissioner-nominees whose names were recently sent to the House by Governor Godwin Obaseki in a major cabinet reshuffle.

During its plenary session at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex, in Benin City, on Monday, July 15, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, introduced the commissioner-nominees to the House after Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Roland Asoro, reported that the assembly has screened the candidates.

The commissioner-nominees are Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Okiye tasked them to see their new assignment as a call to service and join the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in moving Edo State to enviable heights.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: