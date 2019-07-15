NEWS
Edo Govt Brainstorms On Devt Roadmap, Work Plan
To recalibrate its strategies and sharpen its focus to consolidate on gains made in the state in the last two years and seven months, the Edo State Executive Council at the weekend completed a strategic workshop on the Edo State Development Roadmap and Work plan held with its members and other top government functionaries.
The session, which held in Abuja, was facilitated by Big Fast Results Institute of Malaysia, led by its Chairman and Founder, Idris Jala, with Governor Godwin Obaseki as the convener. The two-day workshop held from Saturday, July 13 to Sunday, July 14.
In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the workshop was held to enable the team better define and sharpen its vision.
He said the focus was to galvanise efforts to improve the socio- economic life of the state, noting that a review and recalibration of initiatives in agriculture, industrial sector, tourism, security, education and healthcare all came into focus during the deliberations.
He said there was reorientation for the management team on how best to make Edo a prosperous state which offers everyone excellent opportunities and good quality of life.
According to him, “The workshop aimed to sharpen the team’s focus on how to get results faster. This administration will clock three years in November. We have recorded some milestones, and we want the team to work faster to achieve the objectives set in different areas.”
Top government functionaries at the workshop include the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu; Head of Service, Mr. Isaac Omozuwa; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele, among others.
The facilitator, Mr. Jala, was pleased with the personnel that make up the state’s management team. He expressed confidence in the experience, potential and enthusiasm of the team to deliver good governance in the state.
