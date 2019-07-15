Connect with us
NEWS

Ex-PTDF Boss Canvasses Revival Of Education

Published

2 days ago

on

Former executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Mutaqa Rabe Darma, has called for collective efforts to develop the education sector.

Making the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Katsina at the weekend shortly after the opening of the maiden Katsina Book and Art Festival, christened, KTFest 2019, Darma posited that the state faced the danger of losing even her values to erosion of education and knowledge if things are left unchecked.

“Our values are eroding, if we allow the trend to continue, eventually we will come to a point where we will not even be reckoned with again in the country when it comes to education and knowledge. Therefore, some stakeholders must do something. This is what we are doing; first of all, we are focusing on education in general and when you are talking about education, it encompasses books, reading culture and teaching in schools,” said Darma.

While lamenting that authors and potential authors are being discouraged by their prevailing experiences, the erstwhile university don noted that the book festival aimed to not only encourage creativity in book writing but also help authors and those whose books were yet to see the light of the day because they lack means of publishing their books.

“Our aim is to help these people to find an avenue to publish their books and continue writing while encouraging the upcoming authors. That is why we are organising teen workshop tomorrow where secondary school students would be taught the rudiments of writing and publishing books and even how to find support from establishment and institutions on writing books and publishing them.

“What should encourage them to write books and how to go about it? That is why we are here. Writing is a very difficult task; even when it’s necessary for you to write, such as during examination, it is still a very, very difficult task. So, that is why we have come here,” he further opined.

The chairman of the Katsina Book and Arts Festival Organising Committee, Tukur Kankia, described the event as part of the efforts to raise the standard of education and book publishing in the state.

