FRSC Advocates Improved Road Infrastructure To Reduce Crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advocated continuous improvement in the condition of Nigerian roads to enhance safety on the highways.

Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the appeal in the Corps’ Road Traffic Crash Report for the month of April, which was released in Abuja, on Monday.

Oyeyemi said the call had become imperative due to the rising cases of road crashes on the country’s highways.

He said there was the need for strict enforcement of the speed limit device installation and discipline on the part of road users to stem the tide.

He noted that Lagos-Ibadan Expressway had been identified as recording the highest number of road accidents in 2019.

The corps marshal called for urgent attention to road maintenance as a measure to make the roads safer and avoid unnecessary crashes.

According to the road traffic crash report of April, a total of 981 crashes involving 7, 461 persons have been recorded across the country.

“Of the figure, 514 died while 3, 600 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“This analysis clearly reveals an increase in all parameters with 22 per cent in fatality,

“Six per cent increase in crash cases and 15 per cent increase in the number of persons injured as compared to the previous month of March.”

The report also revealed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the highest number of crashes within the period under review with 98 cases, signifying 17 per cent decline from the previous month.

Oyeyemi said that Kaduna followed with 92 cases while Ogun, Nasarawa and Lagos recorded 70, 60 and 46 cases.

“On the other hand, the highest fatality cases were recorded in Kaduna with 49 cases.

“This is followed by Gombe with 44 deaths, Bauchi, Ogun and Nasarawa recorded 39, 30 and 28 fatalities.”

According to the report, speed violation accounted for the highest road traffic accidents, with 487 cases which represent 48.1 per cent.

“Commercial vehicles constituted 63.5 per cent of the total vehicles involved in crashes within the month under review.

“While private vehicles accounted for 35.5 per cent, government and Diplomatic vehicles represented 0.9 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.”

Furthermore, a comparative analysis of the April 2019 crash statistics with that of the corresponding month 2018, indicated five per cent increase in fatalities and seven per cent increase in crashes.