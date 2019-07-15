Gbajabiamila Visits Zamfara, Meets Bandits

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday pledged to support Zamfara State governemnt to end banditry.

Gbajabiamila who met with some bandits commanders and leaders of the Vigilante group, known as Yansakai, during his visit to the state, said the dialogue and peace initiative of the Matawalle led-administration which brought together the two warring groups to a round table is a great feat that will lead to everlasting peace in the state.

The speaker was speaking at the Government House, Gusau while on a one day working visit to Zamfara to ascertain the security problems in the state and met with stakeholders to seek lasting solutions to the ugly menace in the state.

Gbajabiamila said the National Assembly will ensure that federal government develops the state to end banditry activities in the state.

“Poverty and illiteracy have been identified as the main cause of banditry and other forms of criminality. One of the solutions is for the federal government and the National Assembly to develop the three senatorial zones”, he said.

Gbajabiamila said federal government will also as a measure aimed at curtailing the rate of crimes, recruit more police personnel who will be trained and redeployed back to their states of origin to provide needed security in the states and country.

“I told the President about this trip and the President is aware and committed to having peace in Zamfara State and other parts of the country”, the speaker said.

The speaker during the interaction also handed over three newly released captives who had been held captives for over three months to the Emir of Anka and Chairman, Zamfara State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmed for onward release to their relatives.

Governor Bello Mohammed said the peace initiative of his administration is yielding fruitful results as over 109 kidnapped victims have being released by their abductors without collecting a dime as ransoms.

Mohammed said the state government will build three Ruga settlements in the state as part of the efforts to bring back peace and stability in the state.

“My administration has concluded arrangements to build three Ruga settlements in the state which will be provided with all basic amenities such as schools, Islamiyya, hospital and veterinary clinic to make the Fulani herdsmen live comfortable in the Rugas”, he said.

Earlier, the national president, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ardo Kiruwa whose members are accused of being the bandits, assured that the bandits commanders have promised to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

The secretary, Yan Sakai, Alhaji Sani Babandoka whose members are accused of extra judicial killings, promised that his group will no longer engage in killings of the Fulanis.

The meeting was attended by heads of security in the state, traditional rulers, members of the National and State Assemblies.