Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS

Published

51 mins ago

on

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa as the state’s new Head of Civil Service (HOS).

Dr Ladan Salihu, the governor’s spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

He said that Yalwa was the Permanent Secretary Special Services in the Governor’s Office before his new appointment.

“Alhaji Nasiru Yalwa replaced the outgoing Head of Service, Alhaji Adamu Umar Gokaru, who was directed by the governor to proceed on compulsory retirement for the public interest,” Salihu said.

According to him, the governor also appreciates the former Head of Service for his invaluable contributions to the State Civil Service.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: