Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Gov Okowa Hails Nduka Obaigbena At 60

Published

2 hours ago

on

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Thisday Newpapers Publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Sunday, he described the media mogul and Arise TV boss as an accomplished journalist and pacesetter whose contributions to the growth and development of the Nigeria Media Industry remains indelible and worthy of emulation.

Okowa noted that Obaigbena remains an illustrious son and a pride of Delta State and commended his vision in establishing several media outfits that has continued to make a mark in disseminating information to Nigerians and the world at large.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I congratulate an illustrious Deltan, veteran journalist and media entrepreneur, Prince Nduka Obaigbena as he turns 60 years years today July 14, 2019.

He lauded the exemplary leadership Obaigbena has provided as President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, adding that history of Nigeria Media Industry will not be complete without mention of Nduka Obaigbena’s astute contributions to the growth and development of the industry.

Governor Okowa wished Obaigbena many more years of good health, prosperity and continuous service to the nation and humanity.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS8 mins ago

How Nigerian PHD Student, Ewansiha Was Murdered In Malaysia -Family

Nigerian PhD student and father of two, Mr Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, 34, have been allegedly murdered while in the detention...
NEWS2 hours ago

Kano Govt Moves Against Street Begging

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has reiterated his administration’s determination to stop beggars and almajiris from roaming the streets seeking...
NEWS2 hours ago

Another UNIBEN Final Year Student Commits Suicide

A yet-to-be identified final year student student of the University of Benin, UNIBEN, has reportedly committed suicide by jumping down...
NEWS2 hours ago

COAS Buratai Approves Army Officers Postings, Appointments

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has approved new postings and appointments for officers of the Nigerian Army....
AVIATION2 hours ago

American Airlines To Ground Boeing 737 Max till Nov.3

American Airlines says it will keep the Boeing 737 Max plane off its schedule until Nov. 3, which is two...
NEWS2 hours ago

Gov Okowa Hails Nduka Obaigbena At 60

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated Thisday Newpapers Publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena on his 60th birthday. In a...
NEWS3 hours ago

PCN Seals 433 Pharmacies, Patent Shops In Rivers

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has said it sealed a total of 433 pharmacies and patent and proprietary medicine...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: