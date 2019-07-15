NEWS
Gov Umahi Swears In New Acting Chief Judge Of Ebonyi
The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi yesterday swore in Justice Anselem Nwigwe of the State High Court as Acting Chief Judge of the State.
Justice Nwigwe takes over from Justice Alloy Nwankwo who retired last week after attaining a statutory retirement age of 65 years.
The Acting Chief Judge is the most Senior Judge in the State judiciary leading to his appointment.
His swearing-in was witnessed by Justice Obi Elechi of the Court of Appeal, Chief Judges of Enugu and Bayelsa states.
Also in attendance were Judges and other members of the Judiciary in the state.
Addressing the Acting Chief Judge at Exco chambers, government House Abakaliki after the swearing-in, Governor Umahi urged him to surpass the achievements of his predecessor, Nwankwo which he described as excellent.
He congratulated Nwigwe for the appointment and prayed God to strengthen him to discharge his duties diligently.
“The NJC very soon will write us and then we will be able to forward to the House of Assembly. so, very soon we will gather again to remove the Acting”, he said.
Responding, Justice Nwigwe promised to use instrument of the law to lift the state judiciary.
“The relationship between the Bar and the Bench shall be maintained. Our hands of fellowship shall equally be extended to the members of the criminal justice system such as the police, prison authorities, the ministry of the justice and the Bar to conform with the synergy required for our success”, he ssured.
