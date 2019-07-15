Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Griezmann’s Barcelona Number Revealed

Published

1 day ago

on

New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann will wear the Number 17 shirt for the La Liga champions in his debut season at the Camp Nou.

His squad number was revealed during the player’s unveiling in Catalonia following the forward’s controversial big-money move from Atletico Madrid this week.

In the hours that followed his €120 million (£107m/$134m) switch, rumours began to surface that the 28-year-old would be given the No. 7 shirt currently occupied by the club’s record signing, Philippe Coutinho.

However, those whispers were put to bed on Sunday when the French World Cup winner was presented to the media ahead of his first scheduled training session with his new team-mates on Monday.

He will then form part of the squad that will travel to Japan ahead of two friendlies against Chelsea (July 23) and Vissel Kobe (July 27).

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony, Griezmann said: “I’m very happy, I’m very excited and I’m looking forward to working with the squad and meeting my new team-mates.

“It’s a new challenge and new targets. These are important things and I hope I can do as well as I can.

“All of them – La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League. They’re the club’s goals and my goals.

“With Sam [Umtiti] and Ousmane [Dembele], I have a very good relationship with both of them. I look forward to seeing them.”

The former Real Sociedad striker also revealed his excitement at the prospect of playing with club legend Lionel Messi, who finished last season as La Liga’s top scorer with 36 goals.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Messi is like on a day-to-day basis in training,” he said.

“Playing next to him will be an incredible joy.”

The deal has been the subject of much dispute from Atletico, who claim they are set to open legal proceedings after negotiations, and a subsequent agreement, between the player and Barca allegedly took place when Griezmann’s buyout clause remained at €200m.

They also questioned the conduct of both Barca and the player after it was reported that the two parties had been in negotiations and reached an agreement while Diego Simeone’s side were still fighting for La Liga and the Champions League.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS10 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS20 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS50 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS55 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS1 hour ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS1 hour ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: