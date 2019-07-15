Group Canvasses Effective Drug Management

The Freedom Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has called for a paradigm shift in drug management in the country in line with global best practices.

The group, which made the call in Lagos said the recognized strategies if well embraced, could enhance the management of the critical sector of the health industry.

They urged Nigerians to focus more on drug treatment rather than drug prevention or sanitization alone.

According to the group’s Advocacy Coordinator, Mr. Olusesan Samuel, who spoke to our correspondents in Lagos, there are three pillars being used globally when carrying out intervention for drugs use.

He identified them as, “Supply induction, Demand induction and Arm induction.’ saying the arm induction method for drugs users is to help them become functional citizens of the society so that the danger posed by these drugs will be drastically reduced.

According to him, “The truth is that we will be deceiving ourselves that we want to eradicate drug use; we cannot eradicate it, but we can only reduce it to barest minimum.

“There are countries around the world that adopted this strategy effectively; and their rate of substances’ use disorder has drastically reduced,” he said.

Samuel added that the Foundation seeks to reach out to people, give hope, rehabilitate, educate and empower impoverished persons in order to achieve individual and community transformation for the overall development of the country.

He said, “We work more on demand induction treatment and arm induction, but the arm induction is a bit different from classical arm induction, which we do in Freedom Foundation; but it is still part of the globally accepted practice. “