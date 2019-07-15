Connect with us
Groups Question Neutrality Of Reps Committee On Edo Assembly

Published

1 day ago

on

As members of the House of Representatives await the outcome of the ad-hoc committee to investigate the crisis in Edo State House of Assembly, two groups, the Estako Solidarity Front (ESF) and the Owan Renaissance, have raised the alarm over the neutrality of the House of Representatives Committee set up to look into the issues in the Assembly.

The groups said their doubts arose from facts available to them that the Committe’s trip to Benin City last weekend was allegedly sponsored by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking at separate press briefings in Benin City, yesterday, National Coordinator of the ESF, Comrade Seidu Momoh, said its investigations showed that a private jet marked 5N FCT was allegedly hired for N8m to take them for the trip.

Comrade Seidu said the House leadership did not hire the private jet for the committee.

According to him, “Those of us who are stakeholders in Edo APC find it difficult to believe bthat the Committee would not be bias. The Committee should have rejected the offer of a paid jet to and fro trip to Benin for investigation.

“Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Assembly crisis and his payment for the trip amounts to nothing but bribery in disguise.”

President of Owan Renaissance, Dr. Sam Aiyokha, said it was morally wrong for the committee to agree to use the private if it were serious about ending the crisis.

Dr. Aiyokha said the committee should have used its own fund from the House of Representatives that set it up and not an interested party.

Aiyokha said recent revelations have shown that sponsorship from some individuals was responsible for the 14 lawmakers’ continuous stay in Abuja.

He stated that the younger brother to Oshiomhole, Seid Oshiomhole, who is among the 14 lawmakers was caught on tape stating why the need to sustain the disagreement in the House of Assembly to ensure it degenerates into a big crisis.

