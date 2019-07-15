Connect with us
Hajj: 2,089 Pilgrims Depart Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Lagos For S’Arabia

Published

2 days ago

on

A total of 20, 089 Muslim pilgrims have so far been airlifted from Kano, Kwara, Lagos and Kaduna airports for this year’s Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) disclosed this through its tweeter handle in Abuja. The information contained in the tweet explained that the Kaduna pilgrims were airlifted through Kaduna Airport via Medview airline number VM3047 at 20:02 hours carrying 542 passengers on board to Madinah.

The tweet also announced that pilgrims were made up of 348 males and 194 females. “Lagos State airlifted 432 pilgrims with Flynas airline number XY5441 from Lagos to Madinah at 13:11hours.

“While Kano State airlifted 555 pilgrims at about 13:51hours via MaxAir NGL1005 from Kano airport to Jeddah with 10 officials of NAHCON on board.

“The pilgrims composed of 315 male and 240 female pilgrims,” the tweet said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the commission had earlier sent advance team of its officials to receive the intending pilgrims from Nigeria.

The NAHCON officials would be responsible for receiving pilgrims in Madinah and Jeddah airports, their feeding, beddings in various accommodations, security, transportation, enlightenment and general monitoring.

The advance team, which was led by the acting secretary of the commission, was expected to liaise with Saudi authorities in coordinating movements of pilgrims and updating the relevant authorities on new developments from the host country.

Meanwhile, the first batch of 560 intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj from Kwara State were yesterday airlifted to Saudi Arabia from  llorin international Airport. The intending pilgrims were airlifted by Max Airline.

The state Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Lasisi Kolawole-Jimoh advised the intending pilgrims to be of good conduct during their stay in the holy land.   He urged them to shun all acts capable of  tarnishing the image of the country.

“Avoid all acts that can drag the name of the country and the state into mud while performing the pilgrimage, the Amirul Hajj counseled while addressing the pilgrims shortly before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

